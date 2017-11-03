BY TRONE DOWD

A ban that would prevent employers in New York City from requesting the history of an applicant’s financial earnings went into effect this week, marking a big victory for supporters who said that the law would create wage equality between women and people of color and their white male counterparts.

The ban, which was passed in April, would make it illegal for private and public employers to ask applicants about their past and current salaries and benefits. The law would also keep employers from looking into public records for this information as a method to determine salaries while hiring. The legislation will be enforced by the city’s Commission for Human Rights.

“New York City is taking a decisive step forward in the fight for equal pay,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday. “This new law will help to end the cycles of structural racism and sexism that have held women and people of color back for too long, and create a fairer city for all New Yorkers.”

The wage disparity between women and men has long been a national issue. According to the 2010 U.S. Census, white women make just 80 cents for every $1 that their male counterparts earn. New York has not been exempt from the trend. According to New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, women make a total $5.8 billion less per year than men. This trend worsens when comparing women of color to white men. Black and Hispanic women make 55 cents and 45 cents, respectively, for every $1 a white man earns.

Men of color face similar hardships, with black men making 73 percent of the amount that white men earm annually. Hispanic men have been similarly disadvantaged, making just 69 percent of the amount that white men earn per year.

“Equal pay for equal work is a basic human right and, today, New York City takes a critical step towards achieving it,” Public Advocate Letitia James said. “By banning questions about salary history, we are putting a stop to an employment practice that perpetuates gender wage discrimination and hurts all New Yorkers.”

New York City is the first city in the nation to pass a law mandating this policy.