For years, Southeast Queens residents have been forced to contend with flooded basements after the neighborhood transitioned out of a proprietary sewage management system and became integrated with the rest of New York City.

The rising water table in Jamaica and St. Albans has cost some residents in the community as much as thousands of dollars in upkeep and flood mitigation supplies. A majority of those affected are seniors and many of them are on fixed incomes.

One resident, Robert Wilson, said that he has to purchase industrial water pumps, which cost as much as $500 apiece, to remove the water from his home. He said that a pump can last as briefly as six months before he is forced to replace it.

Manny Caughman, the community liaison for Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman and leader of a task force to combat the issue, has come up with a solution— a process known as directional drilling and radial collection— that the city’s Department of Environmental Protection has agreed could alleviate the problem. However, a study must be conducted before the project is approved and the estimated cost for the study alone is $300,000. The project itself would be $35 million.

The DEP has offered to allocate $100,000 toward the study and several elected officials have said that they’d secure some funding for the project. This is good news. However, while these allocations will help get the project started, they are not nearly enough.

While studies are slowly being proposed and conducted, Southeast Queens residents are forced to contend with rust resulting from iron-filled water, property damage due to flooding that often contains sewage and feces and expensive costs involved in pumping water out of their homes.

It is understandable that any type of project of this magnitude takes time. But until the city can put into place a permanent solution for the flooding that has plagued Southeast Queens, it should provide some sort of financial relief for the mostly elderly residents who are suffering as a result of it.