Police were called to an Ozone Park home on Monday and discovered a 26-year-old woman who had been stabbed to death. The incident was New York City’s first confirmed murder of 2018.

At approximately 1:09 p.m. on Jan. 1, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman at 112-20 103rd Ave. in Ozone Park. They found Stacy Loknath, 26, unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her torso.

Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Earlier in the day, police discovered the body of a man hanging from a tree in Forest Park at approximately 11 a.m. A neighbor reported that a body was discovered near Curzon Road and Park Lane South, about 50 feet into the woods.

Police reported that the body was Loknath’s husband, Vishwanand Loknath, 42, and believe that he is her killer.

However, the investigation is still ongoing.

This is the second year in a row that the first homicide of New York City was in Ozone Park, and the third year in a row that Queens has been home to the first murder of the year in the five boroughs. Last year, 31-year-old Rocky Kalisaran, of Brooklyn, was shot to death at 104-35 124th St. in Ozone Park. On Jan. 1, 2016, Fabian Maliza, 24, strangled and beat his girlfriend, 19-year-old Joceline Romo, to death in their Woodhaven apartment.

