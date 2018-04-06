State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) will host an event in Queens Village on April 11 during which participants can learn about recourse for deteriorating vacant homes and lots—also known as zombie properties—in their neighborhoods.

Comrie said that Southeast Queens has a number of such properties as the result of the housing crisis and recession 10 years ago and Hurricane Sandy six years ago.

The event will be co-hosted by Assembly members Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) as well as the city’s Departments of Buildings, Health, Sanitation and Housing Preservation and Development.

It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Hollis Avenue Congregational Church, located at 211-04 Hollis Ave. in Queens Village.

–Nathan Duke