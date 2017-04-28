Cop Arrested In Fatal South Ozone Park Crash

An off-duty New York Police Department officer is allegedly responsible for the death of a 22-year-old woman in South Ozone Park following a vehicular collision on the Van Wyck Expressway.

Police say that at 4:04 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a collision in the vicinity of Rockaway Boulevard and the Van Wyck Expressway in the confines of the 113th Precinct. Upon arrival, officers discovered three victims inside a 2004 Honda— a 20-year-old man in the front passenger seat, a 21-year-old woman in the rear seat and a 22-year-old woman in the driver’s seat. All three had sustained traumatic injuries.

The three victims were removed from the scene and transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The driver, later identified as Vanessa Raghubar, of Elmont, was pronounced dead on Monday morning. Her sister, identified as Maria Raghubar, is in critical condition.

After a preliminary investigation, police were allegedly able to link 32-year-old Neville Smith to the fatal car crash.

Smith is an officer working out of the Detectives Bronx Bureau. He allegedly rear-ended the Honda in his Mercedes Benz while driving southbound on the Van Wyck. The collision caused the Honda to hit a tree and a light pole before stopping in the right lane.

Smith was arrested Sunday at 6:14 a.m., but is currently at Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. The officer has been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, assault, driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breathalyzer test.

Police said that the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating the crash.

Raghubar was a student at York College and was set to graduate in June. The college released a statement earlier this week.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our student, psychology major Vanessa Raghubar, a graduating senior,” the statement said. “According to the Psychology Department, Ms. Raghubar was ‘a shining light in her courses, asking questions, adding to the discussion, and seeking clarification as she was making decisions about her future.’”

Professor Lawrence Preiser, who was one of Raghubar’s professors, said that she was “always in the front row, fully prepared to meet the challenge of each class.” He recalled that “her presence made each class more engaging.”

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Vanessa’s friends, professors and relatives here at York and beyond,” the statement said. “The loss of any young person is a tragedy. The loss of one just on the cusp of college graduation and pursuing a career, doubly so. York College is working with the University to make certain that Ms. Raghubar’s degree is awarded on June 2nd.”

-Trone Dowd