Cop Faces Seven Years In Ozone Park Crash

BY TRONE DOWD

A Bronx cop allegedly responsible for a car accident that killed 21-year-old Vanessa Raghubar and injured two others, could face up to seven years in prison, the Queens district attorney said.

The collision occurred on April 23 on the Van Wyck Expressway. Raghubar’s vehicle was slammed from behind, causing the vehicle to lose control and hit a nearby light pole. The accident seriously injured Ragubar, who succumbed to her injuries the next day at Jamaica Hospital.

Queens DA Richard Brown said that 32-year-old Neville Smith was charged with first-degree vehicular assault, second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, third-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. As a result, he faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Smith, a police officer with the Detective Unit, was off-duty at the time of the crash. According to Brown, law enforcement allegedly observed that Smith appeared to be intoxicated. He was allegedly said to have had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and emitted a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Smith allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test. A court order was signed by a judge that authorized the hospital to draw Smith’s blood.

The crash also injured two other passengers in the vehicle— Vanessa’s sister, 21-year-old Maria Raghubar was hospitalized with a fractured left arm and hip and internal organ trauma, while 20-year-old Justin Harriharran sustained abrasions, cuts and a concussion.

“Drinking and then driving is a deadly combination,” Brown said. “The defendant—a police officer bound to enforce the law—is now accused of breaking the law and with deadly consequences. An innocent woman, just 22 years old, is dead. The others in the vehicle with her were also injured.”

Raghubar was a York College graduate. In a statement, the college said that the young woman was a psychology major set to graduate this coming June. She was remembered by her professors as an intelligent and engaging student who always added to class discussions.