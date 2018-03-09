A drunk cop who was responsible for a fatal South Ozone Park car wreck that killed a York College student just weeks before her June graduation was sentenced to six months in prison following a three-week

trial in Queens Supreme Court.

According to York College student newspaper Pandora’s Box, 32-year-old Neville Smith, a NYPD detective and five-year veteran from the 48th Precinct in the Bronx, pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter and negligent homicide on Jan. 31. The accident, which killed 22-year-old Vanessa Raghubar and severely injured her sister, 21-year-old Maria Raghubar, shocked the York College student body last April.

It was reported that on Feb. 13, the Queens District Attorney’s office and Smith’s lawyer came to terms on an agreement to revoke his bail, which was set at $300,000. The two parties also agreed that Smith could be released after serving just four months in prison, under the condition that he take part in community service upon his release. When he was charged in April, he originally faced seven years in prison.

Smith was suspended from the NYPD as a result of the crash. The PRESS of Southeast Queens reached out to the NYPD and was told that Smith has since resigned from the NYPD.

According to the city’s Department of Corrections, Smith is currently at Rikers Island’s North Infirmary Command Unit, where prisoners who require special medical care are detained.

–Trone Dowd