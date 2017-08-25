Council To Vote On Far Rock Redevelopment

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Following two years of community meetings and planning, the Downtown Far Rockaway Redevelopment Project was unanimously approved by the City Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises on Monday.

“Today, we begin the journey of building on the progress we have made over the past four years, by infusing hundreds of millions of dollars into infrastructure, quality jobs, parks, streetscape, transit improvements and both community facility and open space,” Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), who is the chairman of the committee, said at the subcommittee’s meeting this week. “These investments will ensure that Far Rockaway benefits from the amenities that so many other communities in the city enjoy.”

The neighborhood plan, which contains $288 million in Rockaway investments, includes creating 1,700 new units in the Urban Renewal Area with units set aside for families earning 30 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) or below; providing free legal services for Rockaway residents facing unlawful evictions and tenant harassment; building a new school in the neighborhood; installing sewer infrastructure improvements, side walk expansions, public plazas and public amenities that improve quality of life concerns; conducting follow-up traffic studies; creating a local steering committee to monitor the project; and providing upgrades for 101st Street Police Precinct facilities and funding for Queens Council for the Arts programs.

According to an outline of the project attached to a letter from Alicia Glen—who is the deputy mayor for Housing and Economic Development—to Richards, the economic development portion of the project is expected to promote local hiring and job opportunities for area residents, support local minority- and women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs (M/WBEs), support existing businesses through free legal services and other business outreach efforts, complete a commercial district needs assessment, launch business incubation services, explore potential business incubation space in Far Rockaway to support area business, provide the opportunity to bring LinkNYC to Downtown Far Rockaway, continue the implementation of the RISE: NYC program in Far Rockaway and support for cultural activities.

The housing portion of the redevelopment, which will be completed through the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and Economic Development Corporation (EDC), is projected to develop 100 percent affordable housing on public land. HPD will provide support to community land trusts to create new permanently affordable homeownership opportunities.

The redevelopment is also expected to establish an urban renewal area to enable mixed-use development, continue to offer financing to incentivize the development of affordable housing on privately owned sites in Downtown Far Rockaway and encourage green infrastructure in all new developments on city-owned sites.

The neighborhood’s transportation needs will also be addressed, including the implementation of a comprehensive streetscape improvement project in Downtown Far Rockaway and immediate short-term measures to address drainage issues in Arverne.

The project will also install new bus shelters and real-time bus arrival displays at key bus stops in the region, explore the feasibility of a new ferry landing east of 108th Street, provide ferry shuttle service from Downtown Far Rockaway to Beach 108th Street, advocate for improved MTA bus, subway and Long Island Rail Road service and conduct traffic studies of the area.

The City Council will hold its vote on the project on Sept. 7.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com.