BY JON CRONIN

Mayor Bill de Blasio has touted that New York City is the safest big city in America and crime is at its lowest in 70 years. During the past 12 months, arrests were made in two major crime cases—one recent and another older—and a former Queens student was suspected in a series of brutal murders in another state. Here are some of the top crime stories of 2017.

In November, Victor Ocasio, 28, whose last known address was in Jamaica, was charged with second-degree murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in a shooting at a Jamaica party on July 5 that killed two people and left a third injured. Ocasio had been a fugitive from since the shooting and was arrested in Pennsylvania.

In August 2016, Howard Beach’s Karina Vetrano, 30, was discovered murdered. But during the winter of 2017, some good old fashioned police work brought her alleged killer, Chanel Lewis, 20, of Brooklyn, to justice. Lewis was captured due to the work of NYPD Lt. John Russo, of the 106th Precinct, who was going through old paperwork regarding loitering and public urination tickets, when he noticed that Lewis had received several in the area.

Phil and Cathy Vetrano, Karina’s parents, successfully advocated for the use of familial DNA in New York State, which would enable law enforcement to locate a suspect if their relative is in the DNA database. New York State voted to allow familial DNA research in the state this past fall.

In May, Long Island City’s Queensbridge Houses saw its first murder in two years. Javares Batts, 38, was shot three times and killed at 41-10 Vernon Blvd. The NYPD reviewed video at the houses from the night of the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Long Island native Mark Andrade, 46, was arrested in August after DNA evidence from an unrelated arrest allegedly revealed the same DNA from an assault that took place at Forest Park in 2013. Between March 2011 and August 2013, a total of six joggers were sexually assaulted in Forest Park. During an assault on March 29, 2013, the suspect allegedly struggled with one of his victims. She pulled a beer bottle from his pocket and threw it away, enabling officials to later retrieve the bottle and swab it for DNA. Policed believe that one man committed all of the attacks.

In November, Tampa police announced that they had arrested 24-year-old Howell Donaldson III, in a serial-killing spree in the historic Seminole Heights district. According to his social media profiles, the suspect was a recent graduate of St. John’s University and had worked last year with the New York Mets.

Donaldson attended St. John’s from 2011 to 2015 and obtained a sports management degree. While at the school, he had a walk-on with the school’s basketball team for two years, but never played a game. He worked as a student marketing assistant at St. John’s from the time of his graduation in 2015 to May 2016, after which he was hired as a guest experience host with the Mets for the 2016 baseball season.

And in December, police arrested Adrian Harry for allegedly stabbing and then taking part in a hit-and-run in front of XS Hookah, located at 127-10 Liberty Ave., on Dec. 3. The incident began as a parking dispute. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, six counts of reckless endangerment and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison.

Six people were seriously injured in the incident and Arverne’s Richardo “Moses” Chattergoon, 23, was killed. Chattergoon and Harry were friends and had arrived together outside of XS Hookah.