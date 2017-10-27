BY TRONE DOWD

The 105th Precinct is zeroing in on the infamous “Snow Gang” that has been troubling the Southeast Queens area during the past year, according to Commanding Officer Inspector Jeffrey Schiff.

The Rosedale-based gang is believed to have been involved in a number of shooting and drug-related incidents in all three Southeast Queens precincts over the past year. According to Schiff, plans are already in motion to crack down on the group throughout the borough.

“Chief [David] Barrere, who is in charge of all the Southeast Queens districts, is providing the 113th and the 105th with extra special units,” Schiff said.

This will include narcotics units, gang officers and violence reduction teams, all of which will work in conjunction with detective units to take on the gang.

“We’re going after the Snow Gang,” Schiff said. “We’ve identified 110 gang members. Around 60 to 70 of them live within the confines of the 113th. In the confines of the 105th, we have 30 [members]. All gloves are off between the 105th, the 113th and the Snow Gang.”

The commanding officer said that he is already attempting to initiate talks with Queens District Attorney Richard Brown to push for higher bail penalties for offenders involved in the gang as well as impose harsher sentences.

“They already have a special prosecutor set aside just for the Snow Gang,” Schiff said. “All of our eggs are in the basket trying to deal with the Snow Gang. We have a lot of resources dedicated to this.”

Overall, crime in the 105th Precinct was down 3 percent during the most recent 28-day period, Schiff said.

“That’s good,” he said. “We’re almost at the finish line and we’re hoping to end the year on a high note. We want to keep that trend going down.”

With four homicides reported within the precinct this year, the statistic marks an all-time low for the 105th. Despite the trend, Schiff said that one murder is too many and he tied much of the violence within the precinct to gang activity.

Regarding the other index crimes for the month, the 105th was up 70 percent in assaults, a majority of which were domestic violence issues. Schiff explained that the NYPD has expanded the definition of assault to include domestic violence, leading to the increase seen during the period. The precinct has been providing assistance in such cases with counseling and other programs. The number of incidents also includes attacks on cops, many of which occur during arrests.

“We had five different officers hurt during four incidents involving the apprehension of a perpetrator,” he said. “That’s a problem. In fact, assaults on officers this year in my command are up.”

However, the overall number of assaults is down 17 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Two rapes took place in the 28-day period. Schiff described both incidents as “date rape situations.” He said that he was confident his officers would find the perpetrators in both instances.

Burglaries are up so far this year, with three incidents in Springfield Gardens and five incidents in Rosedale this month. Schiff said that incidents have been on the rise in Southeast Queens, with similar patterns occurring in both the 113th and 102nd precincts. The burglaries typically involve a perpetrator breaking into the garages of private homes and stealing property—and occasionally vehicles—and fleeing the scene. Two arrests have been made and both individuals were tied to five of the eight incidents in the precinct this month.

There were two shooting incidents during the period and both involved disputes over marijuana. Neither case was fatal. Overall, there have been 19 shootings in the 105th Precinct, compared to 10 incidents at the same time last year.