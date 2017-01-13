BY TRONE DOWD

Following an overall drop in crime during 2016, the 103rd Precinct was happy to report that 2017 is off to a similarly promising start.

Commanding Officer Inspector John Cappelmann gave the Precinct’s constituency the first crime report of the year Tuesday night, spanning the most recent 28-day period.

“Looking at the last 28-day period, we had a significant dip in crime, and we had some help from the weather,” Cappelmann said.

Cappelmann said that thanks to frigid temperatures and inclement weather in recent weeks, there has been a noticeable decrease in activity in the area. In fact, during the recent snowstorm on Saturday, he was proud to report that there were zero crimes reported during a 24-hour period.

“We are down about 33.8 percent in crime compared to the same 28-day period in 2016,” he said.

All index crimes were down compared to last year. Burglaries fell a whopping 42 percent, robberies fell 31 percent, felony assaults were down 30 percent, and both grand larceny auto and grand larceny fell significantly.

“We’re starting off the year great and we obviously want to keep it that way,” Cappelmann said.

One of the aspects that officers are trying to tackle in the new year is gang-related crimes.

Though crime was down, Cappelmann mentioned a significant noteworthy crime that occurred just before the 28-day period. On Dec. 1, along 91st Ave and Sutphin Blvd, police seized an automatic rifle from a man driving a large SUV, during a routine traffic stop.

“What was a Vision Zero Infraction turned out to be much more,” Cappelmann told the Press of Southeast Queens. “There was a large canvas bag sitting in the back seat. In it was a loaded AK-47 with what I believe was two or three magazines also filled with 7.62 millimeter rounds.”

The man was identified as a 50-year-old male named Mark Sanders of Brooklyn. Officers say that they have not been able to coerce a reasoning for his possession of the weapon, his intentions with it or why he was in the Southeast Queens area. He has since been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Following the crime report, the Community Council was paid a visit by former Queens councilman John Liu. Liu, who currently teaches finance at Baruch College’s and Columbia University’s respective master’s programs, took time to talk about the incoming presidential administration and the effects that it could have on communities like Southeast Queens.

The next community council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14 at the St. Benedict the Moor Church located on 171-17 and 110th Avenue in Jamaica.

