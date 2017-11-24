The Cross Island YMCA in Jamaica recently celebrated its 60th anniversary with a Community Awards Gala and Auction at Antun’s in Queens Village that drew more than 200 community leaders, elected officials and YMCA supporters.

The awards were given to eight community advocates for their service to Jamaica and the Cross Island YMCA community.

The honorees included Christopher Roker, executive director of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens; Franck D. Joseph II, managing director of NYC Commission on Human Rights; Brian Leung, managing director at Thomas H. Lee Capital LLC; Hank Arond, board member; Ronnie Arond, yoga instructor; Marie Slaughter, correction officer; Antoinette Slaughter, seventh grade Y Annual Campaign volunteer; and Jean Dattner, faculty member at the Cross Island YMCA.

Approximately $20,000 was raised during the event, all of which will go towards the YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign, a program at the Cross Island YMCA that allows children to take part in summer camp, early childhood classes and more.

During the event, the Cross Island YMCA announced that its greatest accomplishment this year was providing more than $200,000 in financial assistance to more than 250 local youth and families in need of programs and services.

–Ariel Hernandez