BY SAM RAPPAPORT

U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-Jackson Heights)—is the chairman of the U.S. House’s Democratic caucus—and state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman made an appearance in Woodside on Monday to discuss tenants’ rights with local renters and activists.

At the event, hosted by the community organization Woodside on the Move, Crowley and Schneiderman outlined their efforts to combat predatory landlords and expand access to affordable housing.

“New York City is facing a housing crisis that has forced the cost of living in Queens and the Bronx to unsustainable heights,” Crowley said. “I will continue fighting for policies in Congress that support renters and aspiring homeowners and do whatever I can to eliminate the abusive practices of predatory landlords across New York.”

Schneiderman expounded on the rise of corrupt landlords and the work that his task force has done to combat the issue.

“The city’s booming real estate market has left thousands of renters vulnerable to unscrupulous landlords,” Schneiderman said. “I am proud of the work our Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force has done to hold bad landlords accountable—including putting notorious landlord Steve Croman behind bars—and to focus city and state resources where they’re needed most.”

Both Crowley and Schneiderman also offered comments on the debacle surrounding the Kushner Companies, which recently came under fire for allegedly falsifying documents with the city’s Department of Buildings. In 2015, the real estate development firm filed work permits with the agency that claimed, contrary to fact, that three of the company’s rental buildings in Astoria were not rent-regulated. The DOB has launched an investigation into whether the company knowingly falsified the paperwork and used construction harassment to force out rent-stabilized tenants.

“This was shocking because we hadn’t heard from any of the tenants,” Crowley said. “People don’t understand their rights as tenants—and unless we’re notified about it, we can’t help.”

Schneiderman reverberated Crowley’s sentiments.

“If you see something, you got to speak up,” he said. “That’s why organizations like Woodside on the Move are so important.”