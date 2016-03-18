Cunningham Residents Take Battle To Landlords

BY TRONE DOWD

“No justice, no peace!,” residents of the Cunningham Apartments in Queens Village yelled in protest in front of the complex’s rental office Thursday evening. Residents of the 44-building complex stood en masse hoping to send a message to building management to either improve conditions building wide or be prepared to face off against their fed-up tenants.

For more than 20 years, residents have had to put up with less than satisfactory conditions. The Press of Southeast Queens has covered the struggles and issues faced by Cunningham tenants in the past. These issues include pests, faulty plumbing, reduction in complex services like laundry rooms, dangerous and rusted playgrounds, the removal of benches throughout the complex for seniors, the use of garage spaces to other parties in the neighborhood and the placement of mentally-ill individuals within the complex. Many of the residents have also made complaints about overly aggressive landlords allegedly threatening to raise the rent and even evict tenants with no real cause.

The last update on the building’s situation came from the Cunningham Apartments Tenant Association’s last meeting in 2015. Several elected officials showed up to the meeting including state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and even representation from Mayor Bill de Blasio. Association President Peggy Perry told the Press of Southeast Queens that after an October meeting, she and representatives of the Queens Community Civil Court were able to collect more than 33 pages worth of complaints from residents. The compiled complaints were sent to Ch-Wen Management in Garden City, L.I., which oversees the management of Cunningham Heights Apartments complex, as well as the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal.

However, according to Penny Laforest of the QCCC, while it is DHCR’s responsibility to make sure things are up to par, they have been slow to respond.

“They have not come in anyway to examine or look at or take notice of what’s happening here,” she said. “We filed [Division of Housing and Community Renewal, a state agency in October. We filed an area-wide complaint about the laundry rooms, about the parking garages, about the harassment, about Jeff Wasserman and his management agency style and how he intimidates people. We have not heard back from them until last week. It is now March.”

Of the elected officials who got involved in the matter, Comrie has followed up with the tenants most frequently. In November, Comrie confirmed that DHCR would be looking into the matter, taking testimony from both the tenants and the management’s side of the case and estimated that the process would take up to six months to complete.

During this five month gap, things seemed to have worsened, hence Thursday’s protests.

“They did come to me and address them,” Tenants Association Vice President Terrence Tenny said about the particular plumbing issues in his apartment. “And I know they went to other apartments to fix certain things.”

Tenny did say that other tenants still haven’t seen issues attended to or addressed. Pests in particular have remained an issue despite building exterminators visiting homes to rid apartments of rats and roaches. Residents have had to resort to stopping up cracks underneath doors and openings to hallways.

The complex’s laundry rooms which were long overdue for renovation did receive new machines from management in the last few months, but the issue of overburdening has yet to be addressed.

“We have new machines there, but we still have 44-buildings and only two laundry rooms,” Tenny said. “We previously had every building with laundry service available,” he recalled before services were cut back drastically in recent years.

Tenny and Perry said that building management has been completely silent in terms of staying in touch with the association and updating residents on fixes if any at all were planned. As of this writing, previous issues such as the lack of benches and rusty playgrounds lacking safety barring to keep children from falling of jungle gyms, were still the case.

Other residents who protested stated their own experiences in the last four months.

“I have a lot of rats,” tenant Elaine Hussey said. “They sent pest control and multiple rats are still here.”

Hussey said that she has resorted to buying her own traps and has been most unsuccessful. She has also said that her stove has been giving frequent trouble and was blatantly ignored by building maintenance until management stepped in.

“When I went over to their office, a maintenance lady told me ‘I’m not giving you [a] stove,’” Hussey said. It wasn’t until the back burner of the stove began to leak gas, days after the initial request, that management took a look at the stove and demanded that maintenance replace it.

The Press of Southeast Queens was not able to identify the maintenance worker who was in touch with Hussey.

Yolanda White, a woman who does not live at Cunningham but regularly visits to care for her elderly mother Fayganny Clarke, also protested. She said that the building is not up to par. She complained about fixtures and cupboards rotting away in her mother’s home and the overwhelming infestation of pests.

Several tenants have also complained about the lack of organization in building management. Many have received eviction notices despite their timely rent payments. When tenants went to the office to clarify what exactly happened to their payments, their money was often put in drawers and forgotten about and therefore had not been processed.

“How can you evict me when my rent was paid?,” Hussey said. “These are the things we have here, what we have to put up with.”

Lawyer and local activist Ali Najmi has followed the case since the Tenants Associations initial push to bring this to the light back in September. He has been working with residents to help guide them through the different processes that the situation entails and has submitted paperwork to potentially pursue legal action where permitted.

The previously mentioned non-profit Queens Community Civic Court has also been working with the Tenants Association on legal action and advocating on the behalf of tenants. In fact, Laforest has been working with the association for more than a decade.

“We’ve been in and out of this struggle for some time now” Laforest said. “I think it’s become worse. […] The accountability issue is missing.”

Comrie, who could not make it, had his Chief of Staff Derrick Davis in his stead.

“The Senator wants the residents to have the rights and protections that they’re entitled to,” Davis said. “We actually met with the deputy commissioner [of the office of Rent Administration Woody Pascal, a division of the] Housing Community Renewal last week specifically about Cunningham Heights. He’s agreed to come out to the development and meet with the community.”

No word yet on when Pascal is coming to meet with tenants, but Davis told the Press of Southeast Queens that they are currently trying to finalize a date. He said that Comrie is planning to have all city and state agencies that oversee rent stabilized housing present to tackle this problem head on.

The tenants association is also moving forward on speaking out against the mismanagement. On March 17, they are holding meeting at the Queens Library’s Hollis Branch where elected officials are expected to attend.

“It has to stop,” Perry said. “Garden City is the next stop if need be.”

Reach Trone Dowd at (718) 357-7400 x123, tdowd@queenspress.com or @theloniusly.