Cuomo Announces Support For Adams

Council District 28 candidate Adrienne Adams picked up yet another high-profile endorsement this week— from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo announced his support for the Community Board 12 chairwoman on Monday.

“Public service begins at the local level, working to address the concerns of residents and build a stronger community,” Cuomo said. “This is what sets Adrienne Adams apart as a leader in her community and as a candidate for City Council. As a member of my Local Planning Committee for the Jamaica Downtown Revitalization Initiative, she helped lay the foundation for a brighter future for residents and small businesses alike. I am proud to endorse her candidacy and I look forward to her partnership on these and other issues important to Queens.”

Adams, in turn, praised the governor’s efforts regarding education and infrastructure.

“Queens has had a front-row seat to the leadership of Gov. Cuomo,” Adams said. “Thanks to the governor’s efforts, we have a new minimum wage that will allow more families to lead prosperous lives, free college tuition to give every student the tools to succeed and infrastructure that will bring us into the 21st century. I’m proud to have the governor’s support.”

The endorsement doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Cuomo has endorsed the Downtown Jamaica Revitalization initiative that is supported by Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, who told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that she would endorse Adams. Adams was a member of the local planning committee as part of the initiative. One year ago, Cuomo awarded $20 million to help assist the plan.

Cuomo is the latest supporter in a string of endorsements for Adams. She has previously received support from U.S. Reps. Gregory Meeks and Joe Crowley, Assemblywomen Vivian Cook and Michele Titus and former U.S. Rep. Rev. Floyd Flake.

–Trone Dowd