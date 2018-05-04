BY SAM RAPPAPORT

New York State will spend more than $800,000 in the coming months to repave highways in Queens that have been damaged by this year’s extreme winter.

The plans come as part of a recently announced initiative from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to revamp New York’s infrastructure. He announced on Monday that $100 million would be spent on 84 projects and nearly 1,000 miles of pavement throughout the state.

The funding, which was awarded through the Harsh Winter Paving Initiative, comes in addition to the nearly $300 million that was previously committed for projects to repave 1,600 miles of road across the state.

The governor said that the large-scale infrastructure investment will make state highways safer and encourage local commerce and tourism. All of the projects will take place during summer and into the fall, and are slated to reach completion by the end of this year.

“These investments are critical to our transportation system and essential for community growth and regional competitiveness,” Cuomo said. “By infusing more than $100 million in state funds to revitalize our roads, we are enhancing the quality of life for all New Yorkers while ensuring every traveler remains safe throughout the Empire State.”

The eastbound side of Grand Central Parkway from the New York City Transit Authority Bridge to the entrance ramp of Union Turnpike at the Kew Gardens Interchange will receive $38,000 for concrete repairs. Another $38,000 will be devoted to concrete repairs on the westbound side of that same strip of highway.

The eastbound side of Nassau Expressway from Cross Bay Boulevard to Farmers Boulevard will undergo repairs that will cost a total of $324,000.

The eastbound and westbound sides of the Long Island Expressway from Maurice Avenue to Grand Central Parkway will receive $213,000 apiece for concrete repairs. The work on the eastbound side of the expressway will include the service road from 74th Street to Junction Boulevard, and repairs on the westbound side will include the service road from 98th Street to 74th Street.

The funding for the projects is supported through the state Department of Transportation’s (DOT) five-year capital plan. It arrives in addition to the $743 million in this year’s budget already set aside to local governments for road and bridge repair and modernization.

“I applaud Gov. Cuomo for making this major investment in our state roadways,” DOT Acting Commissioner Paul A. Karas said. “The roads we are paving this summer provide important connections within and between communities, linking downtowns to business districts and supporting our agriculture and tourism industries.”