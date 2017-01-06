BY TRONE DOWD

LaGuardia won’t be the only airport to get attention from the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday morning that John F. Kennedy Airport will be receiving a $10 billion makeover thanks to a commitment from Albany. The governor is calling it “a vision plan to transform JFK Airport to meet the needs of the 21st century economy.”

The ambitious plan will be Cuomo’s second State of the State proposal. The proposals will all be based upon recommendations made by the Governor’s Airport Advisory Panel which they say “lays out a comprehensive, airport-wide framework to create a unified, world-class airport in order to accommodate the dramatic expected growth at the airport in the coming decades.” According to Cuomo’s plan, the improvements will focus on key aspects of accessibility and efficiency.

Improvements include renovating and interconnecting old and new terminals, redesigning the on-airport roadways to what is called a “ring road” configuration, allowing for easier and quicker access to all terminals, redesigning parking lots to work with the “ring road” plan, and expanding overall flight capacity.

Other improvements will make the airport user-friendly for frequent flyers. They plan to implement “state-of-the-art security technology” with the help of third-party experts in order to update security, incorporating the use of facial recognition and video tracking software that are “currently being incorporated across New York’s infrastructure developments.”

Cuomo has also endorsed $1.5 to $2 billion for the State Department of Transportation to look toward improving key bottleneck roadways leading to JFK like the Van Wyck and the Kew Gardens Interchange. The Panel also recommended looking into expanding mass transit and rail access to the airport. According to the Governor’s office, this would include “doubling the capacity of the AirTrain, improving the MTA’s subway and LIRR connections to the AirTrain at Jamaica Station,” and “exploring the feasibility of a one-seat rail ride to JFK.”

“New York never backs down from a challenge, rather we step up to take on the ambitious projects that are often thought to be impossible. That’s exactly what transforming JFK International Airport is all about,” Cuomo said. “Our vision plan calls for the creation of a unified, interconnected airport that changes the passenger experience and makes the airport much easier to access and navigate. We are New York, and we remember the bravado that built this state in the first place, and that is the attitude that will take JFK and turn it into the 21st century airport that we deserve.”

The administration boasts that the new plan could bring as much as $7 billion in private investments to the area.

JFK Airport has been a focus of many Queens elected officials and New York developers. The long abandoned TWA Flight Center will soon be a 505-room hotel complete with a shopping center, fine dining, a museum and what will be the largest conference room in the borough. The $265 million project broke ground two weeks ago and is expected to open in 2018.

JFK Airport also plays a major role in Borough President Melinda Katz’s Jamaica Now plan. Katz has described Jamaica as the gateway for people coming into New York from all over the world thanks to its transit hub consisting of both the AirTrain and the nearby J/Z/E subway lines. She hopes that further improvements to the airport will help proliferate nearby Southeast Queens neighborhoods that are seeing similar attention from developers and politicians.

“Cuomo today unveiled a bold, ambitious, critical plan to overhaul JFK, while still accounting for its impact on surrounding communities,” Katz said in a statement. “Especially welcome in the Governor’s plan is the inclusion of significant enhancements to the MTA Jamaica Station for mass transit riders on the subways, buses and rails, while looking to build out a seamless one-seat ride between JFK and Manhattan. It’s a new day for infrastructure in New York, and Queens lauds the Governor’s new blueprint to transform our gateways and keep the region globally competitive in the 21st century.”

State Sen. James Sanders Jr. told the Press of Southeast Queens that he hopes Minority Owned Businesses (MWBE) will play a vital role in the new plan.

“While the Governor’s proposed improvements address safety, efficiency and usability – all worthy areas – the devil is in the details,” Sanders said. “As the father of MWBEs and as a state Senator, I intend to ensure that we have robust MWBE participation in contracts related to this project. I will be meeting with the Port Authority to discuss these things. We must do a better job than in days gone by when it comes to MWBEs getting their fair share of work.”

Council Members Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) said that they like the plan.

“This investment in JFK and our infrastructure will help international travelers and Queens residents alike,” Lancman said. “Governor Cuomo’s commitment to improving our roadways and mass transit will give the city solid footing in being a must-see city for generations for come.”

“JFK Airport is one of the most important economic drivers not only in Queens, but all of New York City and it is great news that Governor Cuomo has put a plan in place to ensure that it is easier for everyone to get to and from our largest airport,” said Richards. “As the plan unfolds, we look forward to working with the Governor to ensure that our gateway to the world serves all New Yorkers, as well as the tens of millions of tourists who fly into Queens every year.”

Three years ago, Vice-President Joe Biden infamously compared LaGuardia Airport “a third world country.” In 2015, Cuomo allocated $7 billion towards renovations to modernize the system.

Reach Trone Dowd at (718) 357-7400 x123 tdowd@queenspress.com or @theloniusly