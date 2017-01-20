BY TATYANA BELLAMY-WALKER

A week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s six-stop tour during the regional State of the State address, New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado discussed some of the top items in his agenda in Southeast Queens.

Rosado gave a 45-minute presentation to approximately 50 residents at Jamaica’s Harvest Room on Wednesday and reviewed the governor’s top priorities for 2017.

These included tuition-free public college for middle-class families with earnings less than $125,000 a year, expanding the child care tax credit for those making at least $50,000 a year, support for the homeless and affordable housing for low-income residents.

A representative for Cuomo’s office told the Press of Southeast Queens that the governor could not attend the event himself as he had a meeting with President Donald Trump that afternoon. The governor and president discussed improvements at LaGuardia Airport as well as the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

When Rosado’s speech cited the impact of homelessness on New Yorkers, members of Jamaica’s Community Board 12 perked up their ears.

Yvonne Reddick, the board’s district manager, said homelessness is a regional priority. She said approximately 40 percent of all displaced residents in Queens are in CB 12.

Members of CB 12 also requested more affordable housing for low-income residents.

Rosado explained that shelters are used as a “last resort” to fulfill housing needs.

“There is an investment in transitional housing and affordable housing to get people out of shelters,” Rosado said. She added that non-profits which support homeless coalitions will also receive additional funding.

Reddick also pitched a proposal to flip vacant housing units into city shelters.

“What happened to the [housing] vacancies?,” she asked. “If they need to be renovated, why isn’t it a priority?”

Reddick told the Press of Southeast Queens that she doesn’t feel hopeful about how Cuomo’s team plans to execute the reform.

“I hope there’s enough money to fill the agenda,” Reddick said, adding that using hotels to house homeless residents is only a quick-fix for the problem. “How can you put a mother and child in a hotel room and their [option for] meals is a microwave?”

More than 10 years ago, The Carlton House, a hotel turned shelter in Ozone Park that former Mayor Michael Bloomberg closed in 2005 due to a decline in homelessness, accommodated up to 335 families. Reddick said the board discovered only 29 of these families were from Queens.

“We aren’t getting any additional services,” Reddick said. “They have [homeless services] on the agenda, but not enough housing or plans of building a shelter. Is New York City housing filled to capacity?”

Reddick also commented on state Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi’s (D-Forest Hills) letter to Cuomo proposing a home stability support program, which is a plan providing rent subsidies to low-income households facing eviction, homelessness or loss of housing due to violence or hazardous conditions.

“This is keeping property owners in their home. That is about preventing homelessness,” Reddnick said.

However, middle-class New Yorkers won’t foot all the costs for the aforementioned initiatives.

A representative for the governor said Cuomo plans to extend the millionaire’s tax to balance the state budget for the proposals.