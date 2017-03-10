DA Brown Gives $20M To NYPD

BY NATHAN DUKE

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown is handing over more than $20 million in settlement funds to the city’s Police Department to support community policing in the borough.

On Monday, the DA presented a check for $20,391,864 to city Police Commissioner James O’Neill at College Point’s New York City Police Academy. The funds will support the NYPD’s implementation of a number of law enforcement initiatives in Queens and pay for new cars, technology and training.

The DA said that the funds would be distributed among the borough’s 16 police precincts for community policing strategies.

“In essence, it heralds the return of a familiar figure—the cop on the beat who knows the people and the community he or she serves,” Brown said of community policing. “By forging closer, more meaningful relationships with local business owners, community advocates, religious leaders and residents, it is hoped that a line of dialogue can be opened up between the police and the communities that will result in mutual understanding and an easing of the tension and mistrust that ofttimes exists between the police and many of the communities they protect.”

The funding provided by the DA’s office is part of the historic 2012 HSBC Holdings agreement, in which the banking and financial services organization admitted to money laundering and sanctions violations and agreed to forfeit $1.25 billion as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and to pay an additional $665 million in civil penalties for its anti-money laundering program violations.

The Queens DA’s office, which played a large role in helping to develop the case against HSBC, received an equitable sharing award of $116 from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s program under this agreement for its contribution and efforts in the HSBC Holdings investigation.

The funding will help the NYPD to purchase 264 new vehicles in Queens, equipment for police enhanced training initiatives at the NYPD’s police academy, training technology for recruits and 19,000 new upgraded gun holsters.