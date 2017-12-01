BY TRONE DOWD

A Jamaica woman who put everything on the line to help her locked-up boyfriend will soon pay the price in prison.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown announced on Wednesday afternoon that 33-year-old Letisha Larrymore pleaded guilty on conspiracy charges following the unraveling of an elaborate scheme to assassinate key witnesses in her lover’s ongoing criminal trial.

The boyfriend, 36-year-old Edward Leasure, was involved in two deadly armed home invasions in March 2015. Leasure was caught two days after he committed the crimes and arraigned in Queens County Criminal Court on burglary, weapons possession, robbery and various other charges. But as Leasure awaited the start of his trial on Rikers Island in lieu of $200,000 bail, a second scheme graver than the first began.

Just a year after his arrest, Leasure and his father, 54-year-old Eddie Marcus, allegedly began plotting a plan between April 29 and May 12 to kill key witnesses who were scheduled to testify against him. The deed would be carried out by a hired gun, the DA said.

“It is alleged that Marcus approached a person known to the investigation and asked the individual to kill multiple witnesses who were set to testify at his son’s trial for a sum of currency,” Brown said. “Marcus allegedly provided the names and addresses of the witnesses and a time frame within which the murders should be completed.”

Larrymore played a key part in the murderous plan, and was recorded having detailed conversations about the killings, including payments, methods and the acquisition of the murder weapon.

Upon her arrest, Larrymore admitted to the scheme to police. Leasure pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy in the conspiracy to commit murder case and first-degree burglary in the home invasion cases in August 2016. He was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison. Larrymore faces 6 to 18 years in prison. Her sentencing is set for Jan. 17.

“In an attempt to help her boyfriend avoid punishment by intimidating or eliminating potential witnesses against him, the defendant now finds herself facing serious time behind bars,” Brown said. “Witness protection is a top priority for law enforcement and when we learn of plans like the one the defendant participated in, we do everything in our power to stop them.

Marcus currently awaits trial for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy.