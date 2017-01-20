Left to right: Dayne Rodriguez, a Young Women’s Leadership School of Astoria parent, Board of Education Chancellor Carmen Fariña, Mayor Bill de Balsio, and President and CEO of the College Board David Coleman, talk AP for All and what it means for NYC students. Photo by Ariel Hernandez



BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

The number of students taking at least one Advanced Placement exam in 2016 rose 8.4 percent citywide, while the number of students passing at least one exam rose 8.2 percent.

Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped by The Young Women’s Leadership School (TYWLS) of Astoria on Tuesday morning to make the announcement and was joined by the city Board of Education’s Chancellor Carmen Fariña, parents, educators and representatives from the United Federation of Teachers and Council of School Supervisors.

The results of the 2015-2016 school year AP exam showed that there was an increase in city high school seniors who took and passed at least one exam. The percentage of all class of 2016 seniors, who started high school in fall 2012 and took at least one Advanced Placement exam during their four years, increased to 31.1 percent, a 2.4 percentage point increase from the Class of 2015.

“We are shaking the foundation of this system by putting rigorous AP courses in every neighborhood in every borough,” de Blasio said. “By providing the coursework needed for college and careers for all New York City students, we are sending a message that we believe in them and support them on the path to success. The increases in participation and performance we see today – particularly among black and Hispanic students – show that we’re moving in the direction of equity and excellence and I look forward to the work ahead.”

Compared to the 2014-2015 school year, 14.1 percent more black students and 9.9 percent more Hispanic students took at least one AP exam in the 2015-2016 school year. In addition, 18 percent more black students and 10.8 percent more Hispanic students passed at least one AP exam in the 2015-2016 school year.

“What is most amazing about these results is the stunning improvement in both access and performance,” said David Coleman, CEO of the College Board. “That diversity and excellence can and must go hand in hand. New York City’s results are amazing, but [on] the day after Martin Luther King Day, how can I not pause and wonder in appreciation for your results with African American students?”

Through AP for All – an Equity and Excellence for All initiative that brings new AP courses to schools that offer few or none and aims to ensure that, by 2026, 80 percent of students graduate high school on time and two-thirds of graduates are college-ready – 75 percent of high school students will have access to at least five AP classes by fall 2018 and all high school students will have access by fall 2021.

“When schools receive the attention and support they need, the positive results should come as no surprise,” said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers. “Today’s AP test results show that New York City public schools are moving in the right direction.”

