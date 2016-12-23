In an effort to enroll more New Yorkers in health insurance, providing them with access to primary and preventive care at public Health + Hospital facilities, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined with Health + Hospitals Interim CEO Stan Brezenoff, Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett, Community Service Society president and CEO David Jones and Public Health Solutions president and CEO Lisa David at Health + Hospitals/Gouverneur to launch the GetCoveredNYC campaign. The goal of the campaign is to enroll 50,000 eligible New Yorkers for insurance by Jan. 31, 2017.

“We don’t know the future of the Affordable Care Act, but we do know that Obamacare and Medicaid expansion are helping New Yorkers every day,” said de Blasio. “We must continue to enroll eligible residents in these vital programs, paying special attention to those most appealing to low-income residents, such as Medicaid and the Essential plan.”

On Dec. 10, the city hosted five enrollment events focused on engaging potential youth applicants and assisting them in applying for coverage. Southeast Queens got in on this action on Nov. 29 when Health + Hospitals paid a visit to Queens Central Library in Jamaica to discuss with the community what they’d like to see in the healthcare facilities in New York.

This campaign will include at-home outreach, as well as office hours at community partner and elected officials’ offices, providing direct access to in-person assistance from outreach specialists.

According to a press release from the Mayor’s office, “depending on income and other criteria, applicants may be eligible for Medicaid at no cost. Those whose earnings exceed Medicaid limits may be eligible for the Essential Plan, which also offers a comprehensive coverage package for either $20 monthly premium or no cost, depending on income. Those earning more – between 200 and 400 percent of the federal poverty level – may be eligible for Qualified Health Plan coverage, offered by MetroPlus and others, with public subsidies on a sliding scale reflecting income.”

“Health insurance makes it easier to see a primary care physician regularly and catch health problems early,” said Bassett. “As we work to address health disparities among New Yorkers, the Health Department encourages everyone to apply before the January 31st deadline. Health insurance is a right, not a privilege.”

-Ariel Hernandez