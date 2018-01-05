BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Despite freezing temperatures, more than 2,000 city residents turned out on New Year’s Day at City Hall to celebrate the swearing in of Mayor Bill de Blasio, Comptroller Scott Stringer and Public Advocate Letitia James for second terms.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) was on hand to swear in de Blasio. Sanders spoke about the currently divisive nature of governance in Washington, D.C.

“In this country, our job is to bring people together with love and compassion and to end the divisions and the attacks that have taken place,” said Sanders.

Unlike his colleagues with whom he was sworn in, de Blasio kept his speech short.

“We have to commit ourselves to making sure this is always our city,” said de Blasio. “Overt and gleeful prejudice spits in the face of all that’s made our city great. We will confront this head on. We have a responsibility to make sure New York remains the beacon to our nation.”

Stringer was sworn in by his stepfather, Carlos Cuevas, who was the first Puerto Rican city clerk in New York City. During his speech, Stringer elaborated on the importance of making use of bold ideas to accomplish big plans.

Stringer said that in order for the city to fix the MTA’s subway and bus system, support Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs), and build wealth in every community, New York City’s leaders need ingenuity and determination.

“We need bold, persistent experimentation,” said Stringer. “We can be a city where economic growth does not come at the expense of an equitable economy, a city where diversity and equality are hand in hand, a city where all children make their dreams come true. That’s what it is all about.”

James was sworn in as public advocate by Rev. Anthony Trufant, the senior pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Brooklyn. James, whose role is to act as a watchdog for the city and encourage policy, boasted of her accomplishments over the past four years during her speech.

“During my time as public advocate, I addressed 1,000 issues and passed more legislation than previous advocates combined,” James said.

James listed standing up for the rights of children, from those with disabilities who were forced to take hot buses with no air conditioning to children in the public school system who now have free lunch; leading the way on city pension funds; preserving and expanding healthcare services in hospitals; leading the platform against landlords who prey on tenants; fighting for well-paying union jobs; creating policy for women in the workplace; and standing alongside those who have faced sexual harassment in the workplace.

According to James, there has been more than a 46 percent jump in reported sexual harassment claims in the city.

“Sexual harassment is pervasive, corrosive and has been a silent roadblock on a path to success in the work place,” said James. “It degrades women, forces women to quit their jobs. I salute the brave women who come forward to tell their stories. I want to ensure that everyone is put in a fair and equal workplace that is free of sexual harassment.”

During her second term, James said that she intends to continue advocating for affordable housing for all and eliminating overcrowding in homeless shelters. She also wants to decrease the number of youths going to jail and implement more afterschool programs that exercise both the body and mind.