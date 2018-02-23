The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) invited Jamaica residents to comment on a Brownfield Cleanup Program in their neighborhood.

The DEC defines a Brownfield site as any property where contaminants are present at levels exceeding the environmental standards of the agency. The cleanup program encourages the voluntary cleanup of the contaminated properties by offering tax credits to companies looking to redevelop brownfield sites.

A Queens site currently under review by the DEC is located at 147-07 94th Ave. in Jamaica. Developers at the site have provided the DEC with draft remedial work plans detailing how the agency intends to clean the area of contaminants.

The plan for the 94th Avenue site in Jamaica can be viewed at the Central Library, located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. and Community Board 12, located at 90-28 161st St.

Comments on the proposed remedial action for the Jamaica site should be directed toward Sadique Ahmed at (518) 402-9656 or via email at beei@health.ny.gov.

The Jamaica site is approximately 35,000 square-feet and includes three interconnected warehouse buildings, a concrete-paved loading dock and asphalt-paved parking areas. The site has been used for commercial and industrial purposes since the 1880s, but is currently vacant. Most recently, it housed a produce warehouse, meat storage facility and a refrigeration sales and service space. A full health and environmental assessment of the site is still under review.

Residents have until March 17 to provide feedback.

–Sam Rappaport