At the end of each year, the staff of the PRESS Of Southeast Queens looks back to see who has influenced the borough the most at all levels. In the past we have honored people in business, politics and civic organizations who gave selflessly of their time to the borough of Queens and its residents.

This year the PRESS Of Southeast Queens has chosen to honor Queens Public Library president and CEO Dennis Walcott. He has chosen to dedicate his entire career to public service. A true son of Queens, Walcott grew up in St. Albans with his father, who worked as an exterminator for the New York City Housing Authority, and his mother, who was a social worker with the city’s Human Resources Administration.

In this issue we will take a look at how Walcott’s 30-year career in public service at a nonprofit for children’s and family welfare, on the NYC school board, as a deputy mayor, as NYC schools chancellor, and now as head of the Queens’ library system has affected Queens and New York City.