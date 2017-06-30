DEP Talks Groundwater With Residents at Town Hall

BY TRONE DOWD

After months of deliberations and years of dealing with flooded basements, destroyed property and thousands of dollars spent on curbing the issues, Southeast Queens residents had two hours to voice their frustrations on the effect of rising groundwater on their homes and institutions—and the city’s lack of action.

The city Department of Environmental Protection held a town hall at the St. Albans Family Center on Wednesday night. A DEP spokesman the Press of Southeast Queens that it would collect feedback until July 10 before assessing the situation and making decisions relating to rising groundwater levels and other environmental concerns that affect residents.

As part of the town hall, the DEP mentioned its need to renew a permit for the old Jamaica Water Supply Company wells. As reported last week in the Press of Southeast Queens, elected officials in Long Island have been cautious about the move, arguing that the reactivation of the wells could have dire effects on drinking water in Nassau and Suffolk counties. At the town hall, the DEP reiterated that it has no interest in reactivating the wells.

Some residents were not happy with the DEP’s stance to not activate the wells, but found no alternative to the one solution to keep water out of Southeast Queens homes.

“What are you guys going to do for us now?” Rochdale Village resident Earl Roberts said. “We see that you’re doing assessments of the area until 2028. But we need to know what will be immediate. We’re dealing with hazardous conditions.”

Another resident named Jackie spoke on behalf of her mother, who is one of many retired and elderly homeowners in Southeast Queens who have been forced to spend money out of pocket to keep their homes from being destroyed.

These expenses have become an unbearable burden on those living on fixed incomes.

“It would be nice to have some damage control,” Jackie told the DEP reps in attendance. “Tell us what we can do. Give us back something if we take care of certain aspects of this problem.”

Several attendees said that their parents are paying as much as $550 a pump every six months to keep their basements from flooding. Some homes need as many as five pumps installed and operating round the clock, leading to thousands of dollars in costs for Southeast Queens’ most vulnerable.

“We don’t want to only see you around election time,” Jackie said.

Prior to the city’s purchase of the wells in 1996, the JWSC wells kept homes dry and groundwater at bay. Today, the DEP has not committed to a plan to help homeowners.

One solution that has been presented was drawn up by former DEP employee Doug Greely and commissioned by Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman’s (D-Springfield Gardens) groundwater taskforce. The solution, known as directional drilling and radical collection, would cost $35 million. Directional drilling and radial collection would functionally work the same as the old JSWC wells by moving vast amounts of water into such spots as Baisley Pond.

By pumping new water into the long stagnant pond, the process could enable the return of fish and other forms of wildlife and plants.

The DEP gave the plan its blessing, but only committed $100,000 for preliminary studies. State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and Hyndman have contributed double the $300,000 needed for a preliminary study for the solution.