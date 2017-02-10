The Long Island Rail Road will continued to operate with delays into the Wednesday evening peak service after the rear car of a 10-car train derailed this morning at 4 a.m. at Jamaica station.

According to the MTA, the train was approaching the Jamaica platform on Track 8 when it derailed. There were no injuries reported to the train crew and the MTA is still investigating the cause.

Midday service was on schedule, but Tracks 7 and 8 platforms at Jamaica remained out of service as crews worked on the derailed car. The closing of Tracks 7 and 8 is what contributed to potential peak-period delays.

The MTA announced that due to of tracks 7 and 8, eight of the 131 peak-hour LIRR trains are being canceled. Trains that depart within 10 minutes of the canceled trains added stops to help accommodate affected customers.

“Customers who normally change trains at Jamaica are advised to listen for announcements and expect that transfers could take place on tracks that are different from normal,” the MTA advised.

On Wednesday morning, all train service through Jamaica was suspended. The MTA honored LIRR tickets at key subway stations. Limited westbound service on the LIRR was restored at 5:39 a.m. through Jamaica, and limited eastbound service was restored at 6:16 a.m.

The MTA stated that the Port Washington Branch, which does not travel through Jamaica, was not affected by the service disruption.

–Jon Cronin