BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Department of Transportation assistant commissioner Wendy Feuer and project manager Patrick Smith presented the latest update of what the third edition of New York City’s “Street Design Manual” would look like at the first Queens Borough Board meeting on Monday night.

“The ‘Street Design Manual’ is a menu or toolkit of options for what neighborhoods can request for street design to achieve the goals that we as business leaders kind of set for our system,” said Smith. “It also provides some sort of high-level standards for different design treatments that are mainly useful for our internal staff as they are moving through these projects.”

The very first edition of the “Street Design Manual” was created in 2009, with the second edition following shortly behind and printed in 2013. However, since then there have been major projects taking place at rapid speeds, so instead of designing a new manual for print, they came up with a 2.5 edition, which was solely online and was to update specifically on universal design and resiliency.

“Now we’re going into the third edition of the “Street Design Manual,” which was actually embraced by the city and communities,” said Feuer. “It’s out there to really help people understand what we [city organizations] do, how we do it and what we can do.”

One of the changes that will be seen in the third edition that was put into the online 2.5 edition is some element of how the DOT and city process work, which, according to Smith, “was added to the last version as an attempt to kind of demystify what the planning process looks like that the city goes through and how we finally arrived at our capital projects, as well as obviously a number of case studies and other resources to jump off of.”

One of the biggest components of designing the latest manual is servicing a larger audience, who are all interested in using the manual for different purposes. The manual will be broken down into seven chapters, in comparison to the 2.5 edition which is only six chapters.

When deciding to begin creating the third edition, Smith said they initiated the process with a user-feedback survey where they got a sense of who uses it, what they like about it and what could be improved. They were able to determine that the manual is primarily used as a “jumping-off resource.”

Another major change is that up until now, the “Street Design Manual” has been a physical book. Although they do have a pdf version on the web, their goal is to make it more interactive online, such as the street manual in San Francisco and in Boston.

The third edition is projected to be released at the end of 2017. However, due to the several projects taking place concurrently, they want to make sure that they are all included in the manual.

