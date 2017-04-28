Drinking And Driving: A Selfish, Reckless Choice

A Personal Perspective

BY MARCIA MOXAM COMRIE

An alleged drunk driver slammed into a car in the wee hours of Monday morning this week, injuring its three occupants, one fatally.

So, that is not so unusual an occurrence, right? Sadly, no, it happens all the time— some thoughtless motorist drinks, drives and wreaks havoc on others. Unfortunately, there are times when the culprit is a member of law enforcement.

Our police officers are supposed to be ticketing those who drink and drive. They are not expected to be among those doing it. But stupidity, addiction and recklessness cut across all professions and people and Monday morning’s wreck on the Van Wyck Expressway near Rockaway Boulevard proves that point.

A college student set to graduate in June was driving her sister and another passenger when her car was allegedly rear-ended by a detective’s car. He, like the young people in the other car, had allegedly been out celebrating.

The difference is that Vanessa Raghubar, the 22-year-old driver, did not take a single alcoholic drink while celebrating her sister’s 21st birthday. She was the designated driver and she honored that responsibility to the letter. If either of the drivers in that crash were going to drink and drive, you would have expected it to have been the young woman, not a 32-year-old detective.

Detective Neville Smith’s alleged selfish act of drinking and driving led to the death of Ms. Raghubar, extensive injuries to “the birthday girl” and her 20-year-old boyfriend, who reportedly sustained a concussion and back injury. Now, a shattered family has to bury a child just born in 1994, even as they anxiously await the outcome of their other daughter’s injuries.

In one fell swoop, one person allegedly caused that much carnage and not just to the occupants of the Raghubar car, which the impact is said to have violently pushed into a column and tree, but also to his own person, family, career and freedom.

According to news reports, Smith has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and, if found guilty, faces up to seven years in jail. All that pain and loss because someone allegedly chose to drink and drive is just plain sickening.

No parent should have to bury a child. As a graduating psychology major, Vanessa Raghubar seemed poised for a great future. She was interviewing for a job and would, no doubt, have gone on to graduate school and build a career in her chosen field.

Instead, the young Guyanese immigrant has been killed by someone else’s negligence. It is a selfish act to drink and drive or drive while under the influence of something you shouldn’t do before driving.

Those of us who are the parents of young adult children always worry when they go out at night. They are, of course, wont to say, “Mom, I’m a good driver!” But it’s not always about your “good driving” kid. Most of the time, it is about somebody else on the road doing stupid things that cause the problem.

May Vanessa’s young soul rest in peace and may her passengers heal, both physically and emotionally from this trauma. Equally important, may would-be drunk drivers learn from this tragedy that driving is a privilege with tremendous responsibility to society.