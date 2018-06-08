BY BRIANNA KNIBBS AND NATHAN DUKE

A 24-year-old Queens Village man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Rosedale man in Cambria Heights last weekend, police said.

Derrick Stansbury, who lived on 147th Avenue, was sitting in a white van in front of 120-07 230th St. around 4:38 a.m. on Sunday when he was shot in the torso three times, police said.

Officers from the 105th Precinct discovered the victim unconscious and unresponsive.EMS transported Stansbury to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On June 5, police arrested John Hines, who lives on 111th Avenue, on murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges.