The city Department of Parks and Recreation is offering a free bag of mulch when you drop off your Christmas tree at select locations throughout the city on Jan. 6 and 7.

The Parks Department, the city Department of Sanitation and Green NYC are joining to bring this program to your local parks on Saturday and Sunday Jan. 6 and 7 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

You can watch your tree get mulched and bring home your own bag of mulch to create a winter bed for your plants or street trees and sleep well with the knowledge that you contributed to nourishing the green spaces across the city.

The city Parks Department recycled over 26,000 trees last year and plans to beat that number this year.

You can also drop off trees at select locations between Sunday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 7 and the city Parks Department will recycle them at a later date. The NYC Department of Sanitation will also conduct curbside collections for mulching and recycling of Christmas trees between Tuesday, Jan. 2nd and Saturday, Jan. 13.

The parks department asked that when dropping off the tree, make sure to remove all the lights, ornaments and netting at home.

On Jan. 6, you can help the Parks Department spread mulch and insulate young trees from the cold weather. Find a site near you. Register today at: https://www.nycgovparks.org/reg/stewardship/4508.

Queens Locations:

For Chipping –

Brookville Park: Brookville Boulevard between Caney Road and 144th Avenue

Cunningham Park: 196th Place and Union Turnpike

Juniper Valley Park: 80th Street between Juniper Boulevard North and South

Drop-off Only –

Rockaway Beach: Beach 94th Street and Shore Front Parkway

Rockaway Beach: Parking lot at Beach 11th Street

Roy Wilkins Park: Park entrance at Merrick Boulevard and Foch Boulevard

Captain Mario Fajardo Playground: Kissena Boulevard at Booth Memorial Avenue

