Educating Queens: High Schools and Colleges

Academy For Careers in Television and Film
1-50 51st Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 609-3330
actvf.org

Maspeth High School

Academy of  American Studies
28-04 41st Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 361-8786
academyofamericanstudies.com

Academy of Finance and Enterprise
30-20 Thomson Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 389-3623
aofehs.org

Academy of Medical Technology
8-21 Bay 25th St.
Far Rockaway, NY 11691
(718) 471-3571
schools.nyc.gov/schoolportals/27/Q309

August Martin High School
156-10 Baisley Blvd.
Jamaica, NY 11434
(718) 528-2920
augustmartinhs.com

Aviation Career & Technical Education High School
45-30 36th St.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 361-2032
aviationhs.net

Baccalaureate School For Global Education
34-12 36th Ave.
Astoria, NY 11106
(718) 361-5275
bsge.org

Bard High School Early College Queens
30-20 Thomson Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 361-3133
bhsec.bard.edu/queens

Bayside High School
32-24 Corporal Kennedy St.
Bayside, NY 11361
(718) 229-7600
baysidehighschool.org

Benjamin Franklin High School for Finance and Information Technology
207-01 116th Ave.
Cambria Heights, NY 11411
(718) 276-0150
schools.nyc.gov/schoolportals/29/Q313

Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School

Benjamin N. Cardozo High School
57-00 223rd St.
Bayside, NY 11364
(718) 279-6500
cardozohigh.com

Business Technology Early College High School
230-17 Hillside Ave., Third Fl.
Queens Village, NY 11427
(718) 217-3613
btechnyc.org

Cambria Heights Academy
188-04 91st Ave.
Hollis, NY 11423
(718) 776-2815
nycacademy.org

Channel View School For Research
100-00 Beach Channel Dr.
Rockaway Park, NY 11694
(718) 634-1970
cvsr.info

Civic Leadership Academy
45-10 94th St.
Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 271-1487
schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/24/Q293

Eagle Academy For Young Men III
171-10 Linden Blvd.
Jamaica, NY 11434
(718) 480-2600
schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/29/Q327

East-West School of International Studies
46-21 Colden St., 4th Floor
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 353-0009
ewsis.org

Energy Tech High School
36-41 28th St.
Long Island City, NY 11106
(718) 472‑0536
energytechschool.org

Epic High School North
94-25 117th St.
So. Richmond Hill, NY 11419
(718) 570-8230

Epic High School South
121-10 Rockaway Blvd.
South Ozone Park, NY 11420
(718) 845-1290

Queens College

Excelsior Preparatory High School
143-10 Springfield Blvd.
Springfield Gardens, NY 11413
(718) 525-6507
excelsiorprephs.com

Flushing High School
35-01 Union St.
Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 888-7500
flushinghighschool.org

Flushing International High School
144-80 Barclay Ave.
Third Floor
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 463-2348
flushinginternational.org

Forest Hills High School
67-01 110th St.
Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 268-3137
foresthillshs.org

Francis Lewis High School
58-20 Utopia Pkwy.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 281-8200
francislewishs.org

Frank Sinatra School of The Arts High School
35-12 35th Ave.
Astoria, NY 11106
(718) 361-9920
franksinatraschoolofthearts.org

Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School
8-21 Bay 25th St.
Far Rockaway, NY 11691
(718) 471-2154
schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/27/Q260

George Washington Carver High School For The Sciences
143-10 Springfield Blvd.
Springfield Gardens, NY 11413
(718) 525-6439
gwc.connectwithkids.com

Grover Cleveland High School
21-27 Himrod St.
Ridgewood, NY 11385
(718) 381-9600
www.gchs.info

High School For Arts and Business
105-25 Horace Harding Expy.
Corona, NY 11368
(718) 271-8383
schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/24/Q550

High School For Community Leadership
167-01 Gothic Drive
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 558-9801
nychscl.org

High School For Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture
94-06 104th St.
Ozone Park, NY 11416
(718) 846-6280
schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/27/Q650

High School For Law Enforcement and Public Safety
116-25 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.
Jamaica, NY 11434
(718) 977-4800
schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/28/Q690

High School of Applied Communication
30-20 Thomson Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 389-3163
hsacny.com

Hillcrest High School
160-05 Highland Ave.
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 658-5407
hillcrestweb.com

Hillside Arts & Letters Academy
167-01 Gothic Drive
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 658-1249
schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/28/Q325

Humanities & Arts Magnet High School
207-01 116th Ave.
Cambria Heights, NY 11411
(718) 978-2135
humanitiesandThearts.org

Information Technology High School
21-16 44th Rd.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 937-4270
ithsnyc.org

Institute ForHealth Professions at Cambria Heights
207-01 116th Ave.
Cambria Heights, NY 11411
(718) 723-7301
ihpch.org

International High School at LaGuardia Community College
45-35 Van Dam St.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 392-3433
ihsnyc.org

International High School For Health Sciences
48-01 90th St., Room 419
Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 595-8600
ihshealthsciences.org

Jamaica Gateway to The Sciences
167-01 Gothic Drive
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 480-2689
jamaicagateway.org

John Adams High School
101-01 Rockaway Blvd.
Ozone Park, NY 11417
(718) 322-0500
johnadamsnyc.org/

John Bowne High School
63-25 Main St.
Flushing, NY 11367
(718) 263-1919
johnbowne.org

Long Island City High School
14-30 Broadway
Astoria, NY 11106
(718) 545-7095
longislandcityhs.schoolwires.net

Martin Van Buren High School
230-17 Hillside Ave.
Queens Village, NY 11427
(718) 776-4728
mvbhigh.com

Maspeth High School
54-40 74th St.
Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 803-7100
maspethhighschool.org

Mathematics, Science Research And Technology Magnet High School
207-01 116th Ave.
Cambria Heights, NY 11411
(718) 978-1837
schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/29/Q492

Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School
91-30 Metropolitan Ave.
Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 286-3500
metropolitanels.com

Middle College High School at LaGuardia Community College
45-35 Van Dam St.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 392-3330
mchslic.com

Newcomers High School
28-01 41st Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 937-6005
newcomershs.schoolwires.net

Newtown High School
48-01 90th St.
Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 595-8400
newtownhighschool.org

Pan American International High School
45-10 94th St.
Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 271-3602
panamericanihs.org

Pathways College Preparatory School
109-89 204th St.
St. Albans, NY 11412
(718) 454-4957
pathwaysprep.org

Preparatory Academy For Writers
143-10 Springfield Blvd.
Springfield Gardens, NY 11413
(718) 949-8405
schools.nyc.gov/schoolportals/29/q283

Queens Collegiate: A College Board School
167-01 Gothic Drive
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 658-4016
queenscollegiate.wordpress.com

Queens Gateway to Health Sciences Secondary School
160-20 Goethals Ave.
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 969-3155
queensgateway.org

Queens High School For Information, Research, And Technology
8-21 Bay 25th St.
Far Rockaway, NY 11691
(718) 868-2978
qirt.connectwithkids.com/

Queens High School For Language Studies
35-01 Union St.
Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 888-7530
qhsls.org

Queens High School For The Sciences at York College
94-50 159th St.
Jamaica, NY 11451
(718) 657-3181
qhss.org

Queens High School of Teaching, Liberal Arts and The Sciences
74-20 Commonwealth Blvd.
Bellerose, NY 11426
(718) 736-7100
schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/26/Q566

Queens Metropolitan High School
91-30 Metropolitan Ave.
Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 286-3600
queensmetro.com

Queens Preparatory Academy
143-10 Springfield Blvd.
Springfield Gardens, NY 11413
(718) 712-2304
qpacademy.org

The Queens School of Inquiry
158-40 76th Rd.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11366
(718) 380-6929
queensinquiry.com

Queens Vocational and Technical High School
37-02 47th Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 937-3010
queensvoc.org

Richmond Hill High School
89-30 114th St.
Richmond Hill, NY 11418
(718) 846-3335
richmondhillhs.org

Robert F. Kennedy Community High School
75-40 Parsons Blvd.
Flushing, NY 11366
(718) 969-5510
rfkschools.org

Robert Wagner Jr. Secondary School For Arts and Technology
47-07 30th Pl.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 472-5671
rfwagner.org

Robert H. Goddard High School of Communication Arts and Technology
138-30 Lafayette St.
Ozone Park, NY 11417
(718) 848-8357
goddardhs308.org

Rockaway Collegiate High School
100-00 Beach Channel Drive
Rockaway Park, NY 11694
(718) 734-3290
schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/27/Q351

Rockaway Park High School For Environmental Sustainability
100-00 Beach Channel Drive
Rockaway Park, NY 11694
(718) 734-3280
rockawayparkhs.com

Scholars’ Academy
320 Beach 104th St.
Rockaway Park, NY 11694
(718) 474-6918
schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/27/Q323

Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School
165-65 84th Ave.
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 297-6580
thomasedisonhs.org

Townsend Harris High School
149-11 Melbourne Ave.
Flushing, NY 11367
(718) 575-5580
thhs.qc.edu

Veritas Academy
35-01 Union St.
Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 888-7520
theveritasacademy.com

William Cullen Bryant High School
48-10 31st Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11103
(718) 721-5404
wcbryanths.org

World Journalism Preparatory
34-65 192nd St.
Flushing, NY 11358
(718) 461-2219
wjps.org

York Early College Academy
108-35 167th St.
Jamaica, NY 11433
(718) 262-8547
yorkearlycollegeacademy.com

The Young Women’s Leadership School, Astoria
23-15 Newtown Ave.
Astoria, NY 11102
(718) 267-2839
tywls-astoria.org

The Young Women’s Leadership School, Queens
150-91 87th Rd.
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 725-0402
tywlsqueens.org

Charter Schools

Renaissance Charter School
35-59 81st St.
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
(718) 803-0060, Ext. 115
renaissancecharter.org

Private High Schools

Al-Iman School
8989 Van Wyck Expy.
Jamaica, NY 11435
(718) 297-6520, Ext. 192
al-imanschool.org

Archbishop Molloy High School
85-52 Manton St.
Briarwood, NY 11435
(718) 441-2100
molloyhs.org

Cathedral Preparatory Seminary
56-25 92nd St.
Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 592-6800
cathedralprepseminary.com

Christ The King Regional High School
68-02 Metropolitan Ave.
Middle Village, NY 11379
(718) 366-7400, Ext. 262
ctkny.org

Garden School
33-16 79th St.
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
(718) 335-6363
gardenschool.org

Holy Cross High School
26-20 Francis Lewis Blvd.
Flushing, NY 11358
(718) 886-7250
holycrosshs.org

Kew-Forest School
119-17 Union Tpke.
Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 268-4667
kewforest.org

Martin Luther High School
60-02 Maspeth Ave.
Maspeth, NY 11378
(718) 894-4000
martinluthernyc.org

Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School
71-06 31st Ave.
East Elmhurst, NY 11370
(718) 898-3800
msgrmcclancy.org

St. Agnes Academic High School
13-20 124th St.
College Point, NY 11356
(718) 353-6276
stagneshs.org

Saint Demetrios Astoria School
30-03 30th Drive
Astoria, NY 11102
(718) 728-1754
saintdemetriosastoria.com

St. Francis Preparatory School
6100 Francis Lewis Blvd.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 423-8810
sfponline.org

St. John’s Preparatory School
21-21 Crescent St.
Astoria, New York 11105
(718) 721-7200
stjohnsprepschool.org

The Mary Louis Academy
176-21 Wexford Terrace
Jamaica Estates, NY 11432
(718) 297-2120
tmla.org

The Summit School
187-30 Grand Central Pkwy.
Jamaica Estates, NY 11432
(718) 264-2931
summitqueens.com

Whitestone Academy
150-34 12th Ave.
Whitestone, NY 11357
(718) 767-0773
thewhitestoneacademy.com

The Windsor School
37-02 Main St.
Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 359-8300
thewindsorschool.com

Yeshiva of Far Rockaway
802 Hicksville Rd.
Far Rockaway, NY 11691
(718) 327-7600
yofr.org

Yeshiva University High School For Girls
86-86 Palo Alto St.
Hollis, NY 11423
(718) 479-8550
yuhsg.org

Colleges – Undergraduate

LaGuardia Community College
31-10 Thomson Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 482-7200
laguardia.cuny.edu

Queensborough Community College
222-05 56th Ave.
Bayside, NY 11364
(718) 631-6262
qcc.cuny.edu

Bramson ORT College
69-30 Austin St.
Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 261-5800
bramsonort.edu

DeVry University
Rego Park Center
99-21 Queens Blvd.
Rego Park, NY 11374
(800) 815-2890
www.devry.edu/universities/us-locations/new-york/rego-park-queens-center

Lander College For Men
75-31 150th St.
Kew Gardens Hills, NY 11367
(718) 820-4800
lcm.touro.edu

Lincoln Technical Institute
15-30 Petracca Pl.
Whitestone, NY 11357
(718) 640-9800
lincolnedu.com/campus/queens-ny

Plaza College
118-33 Queens Blvd.
Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 779-1430
plazacollege.edu

Queens College
65-30 Kissena Blvd.
Queens, NY 11367
(718) 997-5000
qc.cuny.edu

St. John’s University
8000 Utopia Pkwy.
Jamaica, NY 11439
(718) 990-2000
stjohns.edu

St. Paul’s School of Nursing
97-77 Queens Blvd.
Rego Park, NY 11374
(718) 357-0500
stpaulsschoolofnursing.com/Queens.php

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
86-01 23rd Ave.
Flushing, NY 11369
(866) 682-8446
vaughn.edu

York College
94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.
Jamaica, NY 11451
(718) 262-2000
york.cuny.edu

Colleges – Graduate

CUNY School of Law
2 Court Square
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 340-4200
law.cuny.edu

