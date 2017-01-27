Academy For Careers in Television and Film

1-50 51st Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 609-3330

actvf.org

Academy of American Studies

28-04 41st Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 361-8786

academyofamericanstudies.com

Academy of Finance and Enterprise

30-20 Thomson Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 389-3623

aofehs.org

Academy of Medical Technology

8-21 Bay 25th St.

Far Rockaway, NY 11691

(718) 471-3571

schools.nyc.gov/schoolportals/27/Q309

August Martin High School

156-10 Baisley Blvd.

Jamaica, NY 11434

(718) 528-2920

augustmartinhs.com

Aviation Career & Technical Education High School

45-30 36th St.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 361-2032

aviationhs.net

Baccalaureate School For Global Education

34-12 36th Ave.

Astoria, NY 11106

(718) 361-5275

bsge.org

Bard High School Early College Queens

30-20 Thomson Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 361-3133

bhsec.bard.edu/queens

Bayside High School

32-24 Corporal Kennedy St.

Bayside, NY 11361

(718) 229-7600

baysidehighschool.org

Benjamin Franklin High School for Finance and Information Technology

207-01 116th Ave.

Cambria Heights, NY 11411

(718) 276-0150

schools.nyc.gov/schoolportals/29/Q313

Benjamin N. Cardozo High School

57-00 223rd St.

Bayside, NY 11364

(718) 279-6500

cardozohigh.com

Business Technology Early College High School

230-17 Hillside Ave., Third Fl.

Queens Village, NY 11427

(718) 217-3613

btechnyc.org

Cambria Heights Academy

188-04 91st Ave.

Hollis, NY 11423

(718) 776-2815

nycacademy.org

Channel View School For Research

100-00 Beach Channel Dr.

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

(718) 634-1970

cvsr.info

Civic Leadership Academy

45-10 94th St.

Elmhurst, NY 11373

(718) 271-1487

schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/24/Q293

Eagle Academy For Young Men III

171-10 Linden Blvd.

Jamaica, NY 11434

(718) 480-2600

schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/29/Q327

East-West School of International Studies

46-21 Colden St., 4th Floor

Flushing, NY 11355

(718) 353-0009

ewsis.org

Energy Tech High School

36-41 28th St.

Long Island City, NY 11106

(718) 472‑0536

energytechschool.org

Epic High School North

94-25 117th St.

So. Richmond Hill, NY 11419

(718) 570-8230

Epic High School South

121-10 Rockaway Blvd.

South Ozone Park, NY 11420

(718) 845-1290

Excelsior Preparatory High School

143-10 Springfield Blvd.

Springfield Gardens, NY 11413

(718) 525-6507

excelsiorprephs.com

Flushing High School

35-01 Union St.

Flushing, NY 11354

(718) 888-7500

flushinghighschool.org

Flushing International High School

144-80 Barclay Ave.

Third Floor

Flushing, NY 11355

(718) 463-2348

flushinginternational.org

Forest Hills High School

67-01 110th St.

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 268-3137

foresthillshs.org

Francis Lewis High School

58-20 Utopia Pkwy.

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

(718) 281-8200

francislewishs.org

Frank Sinatra School of The Arts High School

35-12 35th Ave.

Astoria, NY 11106

(718) 361-9920

franksinatraschoolofthearts.org

Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School

8-21 Bay 25th St.

Far Rockaway, NY 11691

(718) 471-2154

schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/27/Q260

George Washington Carver High School For The Sciences

143-10 Springfield Blvd.

Springfield Gardens, NY 11413

(718) 525-6439

gwc.connectwithkids.com

Grover Cleveland High School

21-27 Himrod St.

Ridgewood, NY 11385

(718) 381-9600

www.gchs.info

High School For Arts and Business

105-25 Horace Harding Expy.

Corona, NY 11368

(718) 271-8383

schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/24/Q550

High School For Community Leadership

167-01 Gothic Drive

Jamaica, NY 11432

(718) 558-9801

nychscl.org

High School For Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture

94-06 104th St.

Ozone Park, NY 11416

(718) 846-6280

schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/27/Q650

High School For Law Enforcement and Public Safety

116-25 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.

Jamaica, NY 11434

(718) 977-4800

schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/28/Q690

High School of Applied Communication

30-20 Thomson Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 389-3163

hsacny.com

Hillcrest High School

160-05 Highland Ave.

Jamaica, NY 11432

(718) 658-5407

hillcrestweb.com

Hillside Arts & Letters Academy

167-01 Gothic Drive

Jamaica, NY 11432

(718) 658-1249

schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/28/Q325

Humanities & Arts Magnet High School

207-01 116th Ave.

Cambria Heights, NY 11411

(718) 978-2135

humanitiesandThearts.org

Information Technology High School

21-16 44th Rd.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 937-4270

ithsnyc.org

Institute ForHealth Professions at Cambria Heights

207-01 116th Ave.

Cambria Heights, NY 11411

(718) 723-7301

ihpch.org

International High School at LaGuardia Community College

45-35 Van Dam St.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 392-3433

ihsnyc.org

International High School For Health Sciences

48-01 90th St., Room 419

Elmhurst, NY 11373

(718) 595-8600

ihshealthsciences.org

Jamaica Gateway to The Sciences

167-01 Gothic Drive

Jamaica, NY 11432

(718) 480-2689

jamaicagateway.org

John Adams High School

101-01 Rockaway Blvd.

Ozone Park, NY 11417

(718) 322-0500

johnadamsnyc.org/

John Bowne High School

63-25 Main St.

Flushing, NY 11367

(718) 263-1919

johnbowne.org

Long Island City High School

14-30 Broadway

Astoria, NY 11106

(718) 545-7095

longislandcityhs.schoolwires.net

Martin Van Buren High School

230-17 Hillside Ave.

Queens Village, NY 11427

(718) 776-4728

mvbhigh.com

Maspeth High School

54-40 74th St.

Elmhurst, NY 11373

(718) 803-7100

maspethhighschool.org

Mathematics, Science Research And Technology Magnet High School

207-01 116th Ave.

Cambria Heights, NY 11411

(718) 978-1837

schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/29/Q492

Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School

91-30 Metropolitan Ave.

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 286-3500

metropolitanels.com

Middle College High School at LaGuardia Community College

45-35 Van Dam St.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 392-3330

mchslic.com

Newcomers High School

28-01 41st Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 937-6005

newcomershs.schoolwires.net

Newtown High School

48-01 90th St.

Elmhurst, NY 11373

(718) 595-8400

newtownhighschool.org

Pan American International High School

45-10 94th St.

Elmhurst, NY 11373

(718) 271-3602

panamericanihs.org

Pathways College Preparatory School

109-89 204th St.

St. Albans, NY 11412

(718) 454-4957

pathwaysprep.org

Preparatory Academy For Writers

143-10 Springfield Blvd.

Springfield Gardens, NY 11413

(718) 949-8405

schools.nyc.gov/schoolportals/29/q283

Queens Collegiate: A College Board School

167-01 Gothic Drive

Jamaica, NY 11432

(718) 658-4016

queenscollegiate.wordpress.com

Queens Gateway to Health Sciences Secondary School

160-20 Goethals Ave.

Jamaica, NY 11432

(718) 969-3155

queensgateway.org

Queens High School For Information, Research, And Technology

8-21 Bay 25th St.

Far Rockaway, NY 11691

(718) 868-2978

qirt.connectwithkids.com/

Queens High School For Language Studies

35-01 Union St.

Flushing, NY 11354

(718) 888-7530

qhsls.org

Queens High School For The Sciences at York College

94-50 159th St.

Jamaica, NY 11451

(718) 657-3181

qhss.org

Queens High School of Teaching, Liberal Arts and The Sciences

74-20 Commonwealth Blvd.

Bellerose, NY 11426

(718) 736-7100

schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/26/Q566

Queens Metropolitan High School

91-30 Metropolitan Ave.

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 286-3600

queensmetro.com

Queens Preparatory Academy

143-10 Springfield Blvd.

Springfield Gardens, NY 11413

(718) 712-2304

qpacademy.org

The Queens School of Inquiry

158-40 76th Rd.

Fresh Meadows, NY 11366

(718) 380-6929

queensinquiry.com

Queens Vocational and Technical High School

37-02 47th Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 937-3010

queensvoc.org

Richmond Hill High School

89-30 114th St.

Richmond Hill, NY 11418

(718) 846-3335

richmondhillhs.org

Robert F. Kennedy Community High School

75-40 Parsons Blvd.

Flushing, NY 11366

(718) 969-5510

rfkschools.org

Robert Wagner Jr. Secondary School For Arts and Technology

47-07 30th Pl.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 472-5671

rfwagner.org

Robert H. Goddard High School of Communication Arts and Technology

138-30 Lafayette St.

Ozone Park, NY 11417

(718) 848-8357

goddardhs308.org

Rockaway Collegiate High School

100-00 Beach Channel Drive

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

(718) 734-3290

schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/27/Q351

Rockaway Park High School For Environmental Sustainability

100-00 Beach Channel Drive

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

(718) 734-3280

rockawayparkhs.com

Scholars’ Academy

320 Beach 104th St.

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

(718) 474-6918

schools.nyc.gov/SchoolPortals/27/Q323

Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School

165-65 84th Ave.

Jamaica, NY 11432

(718) 297-6580

thomasedisonhs.org

Townsend Harris High School

149-11 Melbourne Ave.

Flushing, NY 11367

(718) 575-5580

thhs.qc.edu

Veritas Academy

35-01 Union St.

Flushing, NY 11354

(718) 888-7520

theveritasacademy.com

William Cullen Bryant High School

48-10 31st Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11103

(718) 721-5404

wcbryanths.org

World Journalism Preparatory

34-65 192nd St.

Flushing, NY 11358

(718) 461-2219

wjps.org

York Early College Academy

108-35 167th St.

Jamaica, NY 11433

(718) 262-8547

yorkearlycollegeacademy.com

The Young Women’s Leadership School, Astoria

23-15 Newtown Ave.

Astoria, NY 11102

(718) 267-2839

tywls-astoria.org

The Young Women’s Leadership School, Queens

150-91 87th Rd.

Jamaica, NY 11432

(718) 725-0402

tywlsqueens.org

Charter Schools

Renaissance Charter School

35-59 81st St.

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

(718) 803-0060, Ext. 115

renaissancecharter.org

Private High Schools

Al-Iman School

8989 Van Wyck Expy.

Jamaica, NY 11435

(718) 297-6520, Ext. 192

al-imanschool.org

Archbishop Molloy High School

85-52 Manton St.

Briarwood, NY 11435

(718) 441-2100

molloyhs.org

Cathedral Preparatory Seminary

56-25 92nd St.

Elmhurst, NY 11373

(718) 592-6800

cathedralprepseminary.com

Christ The King Regional High School

68-02 Metropolitan Ave.

Middle Village, NY 11379

(718) 366-7400, Ext. 262

ctkny.org

Garden School

33-16 79th St.

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

(718) 335-6363

gardenschool.org

Holy Cross High School

26-20 Francis Lewis Blvd.

Flushing, NY 11358

(718) 886-7250

holycrosshs.org

Kew-Forest School

119-17 Union Tpke.

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 268-4667

kewforest.org

Martin Luther High School

60-02 Maspeth Ave.

Maspeth, NY 11378

(718) 894-4000

martinluthernyc.org

Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School

71-06 31st Ave.

East Elmhurst, NY 11370

(718) 898-3800

msgrmcclancy.org

St. Agnes Academic High School

13-20 124th St.

College Point, NY 11356

(718) 353-6276

stagneshs.org

Saint Demetrios Astoria School

30-03 30th Drive

Astoria, NY 11102

(718) 728-1754

saintdemetriosastoria.com

St. Francis Preparatory School

6100 Francis Lewis Blvd.

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

(718) 423-8810

sfponline.org

St. John’s Preparatory School

21-21 Crescent St.

Astoria, New York 11105

(718) 721-7200

stjohnsprepschool.org

The Mary Louis Academy

176-21 Wexford Terrace

Jamaica Estates, NY 11432

(718) 297-2120

tmla.org

The Summit School

187-30 Grand Central Pkwy.

Jamaica Estates, NY 11432

(718) 264-2931

summitqueens.com

Whitestone Academy

150-34 12th Ave.

Whitestone, NY 11357

(718) 767-0773

thewhitestoneacademy.com

The Windsor School

37-02 Main St.

Flushing, NY 11354

(718) 359-8300

thewindsorschool.com

Yeshiva of Far Rockaway

802 Hicksville Rd.

Far Rockaway, NY 11691

(718) 327-7600

yofr.org

Yeshiva University High School For Girls

86-86 Palo Alto St.

Hollis, NY 11423

(718) 479-8550

yuhsg.org

Colleges – Undergraduate

LaGuardia Community College

31-10 Thomson Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 482-7200

laguardia.cuny.edu

Queensborough Community College

222-05 56th Ave.

Bayside, NY 11364

(718) 631-6262

qcc.cuny.edu

Bramson ORT College

69-30 Austin St.

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 261-5800

bramsonort.edu

DeVry University

Rego Park Center

99-21 Queens Blvd.

Rego Park, NY 11374

(800) 815-2890

www.devry.edu/universities/us-locations/new-york/rego-park-queens-center

Lander College For Men

75-31 150th St.

Kew Gardens Hills, NY 11367

(718) 820-4800

lcm.touro.edu

Lincoln Technical Institute

15-30 Petracca Pl.

Whitestone, NY 11357

(718) 640-9800

lincolnedu.com/campus/queens-ny

Plaza College

118-33 Queens Blvd.

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 779-1430

plazacollege.edu

Queens College

65-30 Kissena Blvd.

Queens, NY 11367

(718) 997-5000

qc.cuny.edu

St. John’s University

8000 Utopia Pkwy.

Jamaica, NY 11439

(718) 990-2000

stjohns.edu

St. Paul’s School of Nursing

97-77 Queens Blvd.

Rego Park, NY 11374

(718) 357-0500

stpaulsschoolofnursing.com/Queens.php

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology

86-01 23rd Ave.

Flushing, NY 11369

(866) 682-8446

vaughn.edu

York College

94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.

Jamaica, NY 11451

(718) 262-2000

york.cuny.edu

Colleges – Graduate

CUNY School of Law

2 Court Square

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 340-4200

law.cuny.edu