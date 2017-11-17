BY TRONE DOWD

Officers from the 103rd Precinct are one step closer to finding two men who have been involved in a string of robberies in Southeast Queens.

Due to surveillance footage captured on Nov. 7, police have a visual on the duo who has eluded them since their first robbery on Oct. 24. The robbers have been described as two black men in their 20s. According to DCPI, four different stores have been robbed via gunpoint, with the two men leaving with an undetermined amount of money.

The first incident took place at a gas station located at 108-46 Merrick Blvd. at 3:27 a.m. Police said that one of the two individuals pulled out a gold firearm and demanded money, fleeing in an unknown direction once the store clerk complied with the orders.

The second incident took place in the early morning hours of Halloween at the Key Clean Laundromat, located at 199-09 Jamaica Ave. One of the two men brandished a silver revolver, while the other demanded cash and the clerk’s cell phone. The two then fled on Jamaica Avenue.

The two emerged a week later at 12:50 a.m. at a Gas Station on Hillside Avenue. Police said that the two entered the Gulf gas station, located on 202-06 Hillside Ave., and one of them brandished a silver firearm before jumping over the counter and demanding money from the clerk. In the meantime, the second individual acted as a lookout. The two fled the scene shortly afterward.

Later that day, the two would commit a final crime at a grocery store, located on 198-37 Jamaica Ave. Once more, the silver revolver was shown to the clerk before the gunman demanded cash. He reached over the counter and grabbed the money before fleeing the scene on foot northbound on 199th Street from Jamaica Avenue. It was during this incident that the two were captured on film.

No one was harmed during any of the incidents.

According to the footage, one of the suspects was last seen wearing a black hoodie under a dark green jacket, black pants, brown boots and a black backpack. His accomplice was seen wearing a light gray hoodie sweater, black pants, white and blacks sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

The PRESS of Southeast Queens reached out the 103rd Precinct, which said that “the investigation is ongoing and is a priority for the 103 Precinct detective squad.”