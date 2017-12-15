Queer Urban Orchestra: We Are One (see below)

FRIDAY 12/15

New Music Horizon

Guitarist Mike Baggetta and bassist Mark Wade each perform a set of original jazz and explain their writing process. Then, the audience talks informally with them. $10 general admission, free for students and seniors. 8 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2nOOqNn.

Songs of Peace And Light

The New York Sri Chinmoy Centre International Choir sings choral arrangements of the soul-stirring songs of Indian spiritual master and peace activist Sri Chinmoy. Free, 7:30 p.m., The First Presbyterian Church of Forest Hills, 70-35 112th St., http://bit.ly/2Bnu186.

SATURDAY 12/16

Queer Urban Orchestra: We Are One

This citywide LGBTQ group plays Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3; the premiere of Ascension, a new composition by Brooklyn-based Jessica DiMari; and other seasonal selections, such as Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite. Free, 5 p.m., Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2jxsIfJ.

Queens College Choral Society’s Winter Concert

Mozart’s Requiem and 1001 Voices, a powerful piece for chorus, orchestra, ethnic instruments, actors and visual projections. Admission ranges from $5 to $20. 8 p.m. Colden Auditorium at Queens College, 153-49 Reeves Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2o2DURb.

Music For Yuletide

The Queens Consort, the borough’s Baroque music ensemble, presents a candlelit concert of works celebrating the season by Sammartini, Biber, Lalande, Dandrieu and others in an intimate setting. Tickets are $15 to $20. 7 p.m. St. Mark’s Church, 33-50 82nd St., Jackson Heights, http://bit.ly/2yoHPuA.

Candlelight Tours

Live music by Eden Lane, guided tours by candlelight, mulled cider and sweets. 6 p.m. Onderdonk House, 1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood, http://bit.ly/1bjQBaP.

Book Talk: “Playing Catch With Strangers”

Longtime Forest Hills resident Bob Brody presents his newest book, Playing Catch With Strangers: A Family Guy (Reluctantly) Comes of Age, which touches on becoming a responsible adult. 2:30 p.m. $5 general admission, $3 for students and seniors. Queens Historical Society, 143-35 37th Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2yfKhBZ.

Stargazing Wonders: Winter Solstice Star Celebration

Astronomer Mark Freilich leads an indoor Q&A, followed by an outdoor sky viewing with a telescope. The constellation Orion and the Great Orion Nebula are visible. $16, 7 p.m., Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, http://bit.ly/2nu4BQ1.

Tinker Lab And Tree Lighting

The schedule includes Lego building and sketch with AIA Queens at 1 p.m., DIY LED holiday cards and E-lantern making at 2:40 p.m., Christmas tree lighting at 4:30 p.m., hot cocoa and music. Free, but RSVP necessary. 1 p.m. Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2jN4H0Q.

Pomanders Workshop

A hands-on class on a winter craft mentioned in literature as early as the 13th century. Pomanders were used to ward off infections and bad odors during the Middle Ages. They were particularly popular during the Victorian Era. $6 general admission, $10 per family. 1 p.m. Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38th Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2cqLb4n.

“The Princess Bride”

A screening of a classic film on its 30th anniversary. A quotable tale filled with royalty, pirates, heroes, villains and true love. $15, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2BbGVpa.

AyazamanaEcuadorian American Cultural Center

The children’s dance group Ñukanchik Sapi, adult troupe Ayazamana and musical director Bolivar Guachichulca accompanied by music from Inti Andino. 2 p.m. Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2z1Vry6.

Movement Research 2017 Van Lier Fellows Fana Fraser And NIC Kay

Dancer Fana Fraser with Martell Ruffin and NIC Kay. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 5 p.m. Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave., Maspeth, http://bit.ly/2AhJvHi.

“Dragons Love Tacos” And Other Stories

To lure dragons, offer buckets of tacos. But if a dragon eats spicy salsa, red-hot trouble ensues. The award-winning team behind Those Darn Squirrels! offers a laugh-until-salsa-comes-out-of-your-nose tale of new friends and the perfect snack. 2 p.m., $10 general admission, $5 for children. Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., http://bit.ly/2ilD4yj.

“Camelot”

A screening of a classic film on its 50th anniversary. Camelot depicts King Arthur’s marriage to Guinevere in England’s Age of Noble Chivalry. It also explores the dark side of humanity with Mordred’s plot to gain the throne and Guinevere’s growing attachment to Sir Lancelot. 1 p.m., Free. Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2C4hhAu.

Music Salon II

Queens-based musicians Pat Irwin and Ernie Brooks jam. 8 p.m. Free. Local Project, 11-27 44th Rd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2iQQ4Zv.

SUNDAY 12/17

Oratorio Society Of Queens Holiday Concert

This 125-plus member chorus performs parts of Handel’s Messiah during the first half. The second half includes a suite of Christmas carols, “Gloria” by Randol Bass, “Ma’oz Tsur” by 18th century composer Benedetto Marcello and “Al Hanissim.” $10 general admission, $35. 4 p.m. Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2C5pPXy.

“The Gift Of The Magi”

Queens Opera Theatre offers its take on the O. Henry short story with music and lyrics. This version takes place in New York City on Christmas Eve 1905. A young woman sells her most prized possession to be able to buy her lover a gift and vice versa. $16 general admission, $10 for students. 2 p.m. (and at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18), Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2zBKhOj.

Queens Symphony Orchestra

Maestro Martin Majkut leads this 64-year-old troupe in a holiday concert. Free, but RSVP. 3 p.m. LeFrak Concert Hall at Queens College, 63-50 Kissena Blvd., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2z1vrTn.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park Community Advisory Board Open House

Park users and advocates offer suggestions to improve the iconic public space. Topics include beautification, public art, maintenance, sustainability, waste reduction, recycling and habitat conservation. Free food beer and wine. 2 p.m. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, RSVP is required at http://bit.ly/2nRys56.