HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, Dec. 26 (see below)

THURSDAY 12/21

Queens Second Line Swing

Jazz vocalists Claudette Morgan and TC the 3rd, stars of the new musical SS Nirvana: A Story of Love and Jazz on the High Seas, lead a New Orleans-style swing parade through Kew Gardens. Accompanied by a three-piece brass ensemble and bass drum, they perform call-and-response standards by such legends as Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and Sarah Vaughn. Free. 12:30 p.m. The Main Line at Maple Grove Park, Hoover Avenue between Queens Boulevard and 132nd Street, Kew Gardens, http://bit.ly/2nwKssA.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

This family-friendly musical begins when Charlie Brown complains about the holiday season’s materialism. Lucy suggests that he direct the school Christmas pageant, and he accepts. Then, the adventure takes off. Schedule: Dec. 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 3, 4, 5 and 6 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 23, 24, 30 and 31 at 3:30 p.m.; and Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m. $18, but $20 at door and $10 for children (ages 17 and under). The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23rd St., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2wuszLW.

FRIDAY 12/22

Shannon

Resorts World Casino will host a concert by the singer who was known for the hits “Let the Music Play” and “Give Me Tonight.” 11:30 p.m. Resorts World Casino New York City, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., South Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2kELnCC.

Four Films From Curators’ Choice 2017

The Museum of the Moving Image will screen four titles from a selection of the year’s best movies this week, including Mudbound (Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.) is based on a novel about two families—one black, one white—who confront racism during the World War II Era in Mississippi. The Human Surge (Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.) is about a young man in Buenos Aires, a boy in Mozambique, a lad in a jungle and a Filipina. Strong Island (Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m.) examines the violent death of the filmmaker’s brother and the judicial system that allowed his killer to go free. Get Out (Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.) is comedian Jordan Peele’s horror film about a young black man’s weekend with his white girlfriend’s family. $15, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts Studio, http://bit.ly/2kKDnQm.

SATURDAY 12/23

Silhouette Cameo Cutter

Learn how to use a desktop robotic cutting machine to craft intricately cut greeting cards. Workshops are on Dec. 23, 24 and 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. $3 per adult-child pair, plus museum admission. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, http://bit.ly/2D0c2Cr.

Free Lunch With Santa

The Ecuadorian-American Cultural Center offers free food, photos with Santa, children’s crafts, story-telling and goodie bags. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anoroc Building, 45-23 47th St., Woodside, http://bit.ly/2yT0UUx.

SUNDAY 12/24

Christmas Eve Meal

St. George’s Episcopal Church is hosting a Christmas Eve dinner during which it will serve 300 warm meals catered by Danny’s Steak House and Oyster Bar. There will also be a model train on display in the lobby for children. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. St. George’s Episcopal Church, 135-32 38th Ave., Flushing.

TUESDAY 12/26

Holiday Open House

Walk in a winter wonderland, hang out on a farm and warm up by fireplaces in the decorated Adriance Farmhouse. The event will also include children’s crafts and hot mulled cider. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 26 to 28. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Glen Oaks, http://bit.ly/2cScYMr.

WEDNESDAY 12/27

ReMake The Holidays

Families bend, twist, light, sculpt and animate a new version of the holiday season with workshops, demos, artist installations and more. ReMake the Holidays is a response to increased consumption and waste during the holiday season. Each day focuses on different recyclable materials: textiles on Dec. 27, paper on Dec. 28, plastic on Dec. 29 and wood on Dec. 30. Noon to 4 p.m. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, http://bit.ly/2CAqq3h.

EXHIBITIONS

World Amigurumi Exhibition: Dolls For Daily Life

Back for its fourth year, this show explores wider possibilities of amigurumi (Japanese crochet art) with unique shapes and innovative ideas. The items can be used in daily life and include hair brushes, wallets, scarves and tissue box covers. Pieces from 120 artists from 40 countries are on display until March 31. Resobox, 41-26 27th Street, Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2ke2kV2.

Never Built New York

Many New York City construction ideas have been rejected over the centuries. This show, which runs until Feb. 18, invites visitors to discover the New York City that might have been through original prints, drawings, models, installations and animation. See plans for a football stadium, floating airport and an apartment building that also serves as a bridge support. Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2AUriPr

The Sport Of Kings In Queens

The borough has been a major center for thoroughbred horse racing since 1667, when English King Charles II established the first race course in his North American Possessions in the borough. Running until June 30, this display details the 350-year history of this sport in Queens. It relates stories of horses, jockeys, trainers and iconic races. The exhibition is co-located at Flushing Town Hall’s Greenroom and the Queens Historical Society. $5 suggested donation. QHS, 143-35 37th Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2CX29Fz.

The Socrates Annual

Walk around and admire 15 distinct outdoor art projects, including a failed presidential amusement park, 18th century Chippendale and Queen Anne design motifs and a mobile home landscape and architecture. On display until March 11, the pieces question political representation and mythology. Free. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2fudINg.

ONGOING

Happy Henson Holidays

Watch holiday-themed Jim Henson TV specials, movies and anniversary screenings at the Museum of the Moving Image. The remaining schedule includes Christmas Eve on Sesame Street at 1 p.m. on Dec. 23, Bear in the Big Blue House at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and The Christmas Toy at 1 p.m. on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. $15. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.

GingerBread Lane

This annual smorgasbord of sweetness includes houses, trees, street signs and other urban fixtures made with gingerbread dough, icing, and candy. Workshops will be offered, and, on Jan. 15, the museum dismantles the municipality and distributes free chunks of it to the public from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Flushing Meadows Corona Park.