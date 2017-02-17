Events In Queens: Feb. 16-22, 2017

SPOTLIGHT OF THE WEEK: Community Day (see below)

THURSDAY 2/16

“The Jackie Robinson Story”

With music by Mad River Theater Works, this play explores baseball legend Jackie Robinson’s character, his struggle and the obstacles he overcame while transforming the national pastime. $8, 10:30 a.m., Colden Auditorium, Queens College, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2lxFA0m.

The Case of Ben Peres

Stockton University adjunct faculty member Mary Maudsley discusses Holocaust reparations. Free, 6 p.m., Kupferberg Holocaust Center, Queensborough Community College, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2kYq7tB.

FRIDAY 2/17

Disco Night

R&B singer and disco diva Linda Clifford will hold a live performance at Resorts World Casino. 11 p.m., Resorts World Casino New York City, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., South Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2l27HI6.



Gaelic Folk Music

Uilleann piper Cillian Vallely and flautist Kevin Crawford will perform traditional folk music. $20, 7 p.m., New York Irish Center, 10-40 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2kBDbnN.

Lunar New Year Puppet Slam

Chinese Theatre Works presents short adult pieces that feature traditional and cutting-edge shadow theater, animation and video. $13, 7 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2kY8tpT.

Wildlife Photography Walk

In the winter, leaves are off the trees and it’s easier to frame great photos of birds unobstructed by branches or greenery. Meet near Meadow Lake. 11 a.m., must RSVP to vickie.karp@parks.nyc.gov.

Farhad Darya

Darya is the most influential musician in Afghanistan since the mid 1980s. Along with folk-pop, he was the first Afghan to write a rock song. He sings in Farsi-Dari, Pashto, Uzbek, Hazaragi, Urdu and English. $35-$65, 8 p.m., Colden Auditorium, Queens College, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2kRboOI.

SATURDAY 2/17

Great Backyard Count

This 20th annual event gets volunteers to count birds and submit the results to the Audubon Society. Free, 11 a.m., Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2lt0LF5.

Back Number Budd

Ellen Gruber Garvey, a professor at New Jersey City University, talks about Back Number Budd, a fascinating African American man from Ravenswood who opened a business in the 1870s that sorted and organized back issues of newspapers for sale to journalists and lawyers. Free, 1 p.m., Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, LIC, http://bit.ly/2kuRisL.

“HAPI”

New York City native Taaqiy Grant debuts his documentary “HAPI,” which explores African commerce and empires. Panel discussion follows. $25, 6 p.m., Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., http://bit.ly/2kuxBRK.

“Black Coffee”

The Parkside Players will kick off their spring production of “Black Coffee” on Saturday. The show will run through March 4. $17 or $15 for seniors, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 103-15 Union Turnpike, Forest Hills, http://parksideplayers.com/.

SUNDAY 2/19

Community Day

Astoria’s Noguchi Museum will host an event that includes crafts, tours, performance and a panel discussion on Islamic art held in remembrance of the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which authorized the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Free, 10:30 a.m., Noguchi Museum, 9-01 33rd Rd., LIC, http://bit.ly/2kcBkre.

“Winnie the Pooh”

The Museum of the Moving Image will screen matinees of the 2011 hand-drawn animation film of A.A. Milne’s children’s book about Christopher Robin and his stuffed animals. Screenings of the 63-minute film will take place daily at 12:30 pm. through Feb. 26. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2lsNvQH.

Romantic Classics

The Con Brio Ensemble (violin, cello, piano) performs works by Brahms, Mahler and Dvorak. $12, 4:30 p.m., The Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills, http://bit.ly/2kdIUgg.

Korean Traditional Marching Band

Flushing Town Hall will host a folk drumming performance and interactive workshop. $5, 5 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2l2ssDI.

Three-on-Three Corporate Basketball Challenge

A friendly, three-on-three basketball tournament with teams from Queens businesses. Main goals are networking and fun. Free registration, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Variety Boys & Girls Club, 21-12 30th Rd., Astoria, https://tinyurl.com/varietycbc.

Kimi Maeda, Bend

Kimi’s solo act tells the story of her father, Robert Maeda, who was forced into an internment camp at age 9. Kimi weaves together live-feed projections of sand drawings with archival footage from the 1940s to explore the relationship between Robert and Isamu Noguchi, who was in the same camp voluntarily. Free, 3 p.m., Noguchi Museum, 9-01 33rd Rd., LIC, http://bit.ly/2kcIWKh.

Inspired by Geometry in Islamic Arts

This panel discussion will focus on geometry, science and art and feature presentations by physicist Peter J. Lu and exhibiting artists Samantha Holmes and Armita Raafar. Free, but RSVP to rsvp@dorsky.org, 2:30 p.m., Dorsky Gallery, 11-03 45th Ave., LIC, http://bit.ly/2l2W83n.

TUESDAY 2/21

George Washington Carver Workshop

George Washington Carver, the Wizard of Tuskegee, made significant contributions to the field of botany. Participants will be able to follow Carver’s steps to create a healing lotion from plants. $6, 1 p.m., Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2ckMgPB.

Resistance and Memory in Belgium, 1940-1945

Cooper Union professor Anne Griffin’s documentary installation, which runs through May 26, evokes the courage of those who resisted Nazi occupation in Belgium. Portraits by French photographer Jean-Marc Gourdon and testimonies gathered by Griffin present some of the last living members of the resistance. Queens College Art Center, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2lxX50I.

WEDNESDAY 2/22

Midwinter Break Family Workshop

Children (ages 5-12) and their adult companions explore works on view through fun, hands-on activities. No fee or registration required, runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2kR80Dn.

From Genocide Orphan to Human Rights Activist

Jacqueline Murekatete, a Rwandan genocide survivor who founded the Genocide Survivors Foundation, will give a lecture. Free, 12:20 p.m., Kupferberg Holocaust Center, Queensborough Community College, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2lxX9xs.

Anna Azrieli: Mirror Furor

This interpretive show, which runs through Feb. 25, is performed by a dancer, an actor, a child and a choreographer. Every night at 8 pm., $20. The Chocolate Factory, 5-49 49th Ave., LIC, http://bit.ly/2ly2SDq.