FRIDAY 2/16

IndieCade East 2018

This weekend at the Museum of the Moving Image will be dedicated to independent games and people who make and play them. New and unreleased games, plus talks, panels and workshops by designers, developers, players, organizers, thinkers, activists, historians, critics and provocateurs. The festival runs through Feb. 18. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2rqMJrl.

Live Calligraphy

Watch traditional Chinese artists KK Wong and Jun Wen in action. Noon to 3 p.m. Resorts World Casino New York City’s Red Wall Gallery, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., South Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2xCUBZg.

Caribbean Reading Series

Presented with Braata Theatre, this effort offers opportunities for young playwrights and actors to shine. Free, 7:30 p.m. Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 164-04 Jamaica Ave., http://bit.ly/2BrqpB1.

SATURDAY 2/17

Queens Center Mall Lunar New Year 2018

Ring in the Year of the Dog with traditional Asian cultural performances, lion dance, tea tasting, Chinese dance, Korean dance, music, calligraphy, paper folding, paper cutting, Chinese painting, lantern making, photo booth and special promotions from participating stores. Noon to 4 p.m. Queens Center Level 2, Center Court, 90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst, http://bit.ly/2EzrcC6.

Flushing Lunar New Year Parade

Multicultural groups march to welcome the Year of the Dog. Expect vibrant costumes, floats, joyful dancing and traditional celebrations. 11 a.m. General kickoff is in the vicinity of Union Street and 39th Avenue in Flushing, http://bit.ly/2ElXnpb.

Broadway Valentine

Romantic love songs performed by three real-life couples who regularly perform on Broadway. 8 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 18. Admission ranges from $20 to $30. Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2Cftdht.

“The Gruffalo Live”

Mouse goes on an adventure through the woods in this musical adaptation of a classic picture book. Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, eccentric old Owl and party-mad Snake. For children, ages 3 and up. Workshop at 3:45 p.m. 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 18. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2DLGQrh.

Lunar New Year Fest

Celebrate the Year of the Dog with crafts and performances. Learn about Lucky Plants, from chrysanthemums to jades. Noon to 4 p.m. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2BTykbz.

Ask Your Mama: Twelve Moods For Jazz

This multimedia concert features Langston Hughes’s kaleidoscopic jazz poem suite Ask Your Mama: Twelve Moods for Jazz. The Harlem Renaissance poet scored this 12-verse epic with musical cues drawn from blues, dixieland, gospel, boogie woogie, jazz, Latin, German lieder, Jewish liturgy, calypso and African drumming. 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 to $20. Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., http://bit.ly/2BrqpB1.

Fiction And Poetry

Author Malcolm Boyd and poet, writer and literary curator Sherese Francis contribute to an afternoon of readings accompanied by live music. 2:30 p.m. Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2EjmIMp.

“Call Me Madam”

This classic film, which stars Astoria native Ethel Merman, screens as part of series on locals who made it big in Hollywood. Includes discussion about local history. Free. 1 p.m. Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, Astoria, http://bit.ly/2El8Q8x.

Steve James

This ending series on American filmmaker James includes Hoop Dreams on Feb. 17 at 3 p.m., Abacus: Small Enough to Jail on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and a live event with James on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2smJQZa.

SUNDAY 2/18

El Paquete Download

American artist Julia Weist and Cuban artist Nestor Siré explore and intervene in El Paquete Semanal, or “the weekly package,” a cultural and economic phenomenon that developed in Cuba in place of internet connectivity. A 1-terabyte digital media collection is aggregated weekly and circulated across the country via file sharing. This exhibit is winding down, and guides help patrons explore El Paquete for the last time on Feb. 18. 2 p.m. Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2Bqqrcz.

Black History Month Screening

Watch 13th, a documentary on the 13th Amendment, which outlawed slavery in the United States 2:30 p.m. Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2EjmIMp.

Shaping Soft Stone

Peruse items in the special show on sculptor Gonzalo Fonseca and the permanent gallery. Then, learn technique for working in soft stone. Free with admission. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Noguchi Museum, 09-01 33rd Rd. Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2nCqXfa.

TUESDAY 2/20

Jennifer Monson: Bend The Even

This interpretive performance focuses on the shifting continuity between sound, light and movement. Shows every night through Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. $20. The Chocolate Factory, 5-49 49th Ave., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2nUmNQG.

WEDNESDAY 2/21

“Dessert”

The Astoria Performing Arts Center and Beehive Dramaturgy Studio present this play-in-development by Phillip Howze. People are dying, but nobody takes responsibility. To break the silence of normalized grief, a small community stages an epic intervention. The show runs through Feb. 27. Free with reservation. The Zukor Theatre at Kaufman Astoria Studios, 35th Street between 34th and 35th avenues, Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2ElweyP.

Art-Makers Group

Artists, professionals and novices work in various mediums in a supportive group. Bring materials and a snack. $10, 6 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2EA5RbB.

Cinema Series: “Denial”

Based on the acclaimed book History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier, this film recounts Deborah E. Lipstadt’s legal battle for historical truth against David Irving, who accused her of libel when she declared him a Holocaust denier. 12:10 p.m. Kupferberg Holocaust Center, Queensborough Community College, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2BVHmVC.

Farmy Flicks

Watch Maya the Bee in the Queens County Farm Museum’s barn. Free, 2 p.m. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Glen Oaks, http://bit.ly/2cScYMr.