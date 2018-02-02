Lunar New Year Celebration For Families (see below)

FRIDAY 2/2

Cinema Tropical Festival

This annual program screens the past year’s best Latin American films. The schedule includes La Soledad at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2, Adriana’s Pact at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3, Memories of a Penitent Heart at 4 p.m. on Feb. 3, Araby at 3 p.m. on Feb. 4 and The Human Surge at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4. $15. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2nk57xv.

Queens Of The Night

This is the world premiere of a LGBTQ musical that was written with special collaboration from transgender Colombian artist Pamela Sue Martin. Shows will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through Feb. 25. Thalía Spanish Theatre, 41-17 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside, http://bit.ly/2DK77oQ.

Romantic Rococo And Beatles Baroque

Maestro Martin Majkut and the Queens Symphony Orchestra offer an eclectic mix of music by Tchaikovsky, Villa Lobos and The Beatles. Free, but reservations are recommended. 7:30 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2nof9Nl.

Hooray For Hollywood: Songs Of The Glamorous Life

Explore the music of Frank Loesser, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen and Maury Yeston with cabaret artist Jackie Schiffer. Free, 7:30 p.m. Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 151-04 Jamaica Ave., http://bit.ly/2nnojcV.

SATURDAY 2/3

Lunar New Year Celebration For Families

Celebrate the Year of the Dog with costumed folk dances, the Lion Dance and traditional arts and crafts. The New York Chinese Cultural Center brings its signature program, featuring a kung fu demonstration, regional dances and music. 1 p.m. Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2noiADP.



Argentine Tango

The Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires presents its smoldering art form with 12 dancers and a quartet of musicians. Shows will be held on Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. Admission is $20 to $42. Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2FqdgXO.

Piano Battle

Two pianists, six rounds—Chopin vs. Liszt and Debussy vs. Schubert. Internationally acclaimed Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis go head-to-head for several rounds, each featuring a certain musical style. 8 p.m. Admission is $30 to $49. Colden Auditorium, Queens College, vicinity of Reeves Avenue, Flushing, http://bit.ly/2rPkqCZ.

Winter Bird Walk For Beginners

Walk around Oakland Lake with Nancy Tognan from the Queens County Bird Club. Due to a spring, the lake never completely freezes during winter, and it’s a duck magnet. Expect coots, grebes, swans and geese. Free, 9:30 a.m. Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, http://bit.ly/2DLNb9l.

“LA 92”

Twenty five years after the Rodney King trial’s verdict sparked several days of protests, violence and looting in Los Angeles, LA 92 shares rarely seen archival footage. Free, 2 p.m. Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., http://bit.ly/2DPhsnK.

Piano Concert

Finnish pianist Markus Kaitila and Taiwanese American pianist/composer Shawn Chang perform selections of classics and original work. The event is an homage to piano teacher extraordinaire Rosina Lhevinne, a Kew Gardens resident who is buried in the cemetery. Free with RSVP, $5 for walk-ins. 7 p.m. Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Rd., Kew Gardens, http://bit.ly/2npilYZ.

Hands-On-History: Quilling Paper Crafts

Learn a 19th century paper craft known as “quilling,” in which paper strips are twirled into tight spirals to make beautiful, lacy shapes. Recommended for ages 3 and above. Free, 1 p.m. King Manor Museum, Rufus King Park, vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 153rd Street, Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2GtCXZ4.

SUNDAY 2/4

Bobby Bumps Vintage Cartoons

Experience vintage animation with film historian Tommy José Stathes. He screens cartoons featuring Bobby Bumps and his dog, Fido. Bumps was the creation of cartoonist Earl Hurd, who animated his comic strip characters with the New York City-based Bray Studios from 1916 to 1919. Hurd later moved to Paramount and then to Walt Disney in the 1930s. 2 p.m. $5 or free for children under age 3. Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38th Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2cqLb4n.

Never Built Live: Architects And Planners On Their Unrealized Work

Architects, planners and historians discuss the stories behind construction plans that never happened in New York City. Topics include Buckminster Fuller’s Harlem Skyrise, the Eliot’s Westinghouse Pavilion for the 1964 World’s Fair and John Johansen’s Leapfrog City. The event is related to the ongoing exhibition Never Built New York. 3 p.m. Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2DKQeyu.

Dakin Hart: The Sculpture Of Gonzalo Fonseca

Hart, the Noguchi Museum’s senior curator, leads a tour of a special exhibition on Gonzalo Fonseca, which is on view through March 11. Free with admission. 1 p.m. The Noguchi Museum, 09-01 33rd Rd. Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2DTNrT3.

MONDAY 2/5

“Suffragents”

Brooke Kroeger’s The Suffragents explores how some of New York’s most powerful men formed the Men’s League for Woman Suffrage, which grew between 1909 and 1917 from 150 founding members into a force of thousands across 35 states. Kroeger, who directs New York University’s Global and Joint Program Studies, discusses and signs her new book. $5, 7 p.m., Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, Astoria, http://bit.ly/2nmr91M.

TUESDAY 2/6

Chamber Music And Delicious Food

A string quartet led by violinist Amanda Lo and guitarist/sommelier Étienne Guérin. The program is inspired by Robert Bresson’s legendary film Au Hasard Balthazar. Also, Guérin performs excerpts from another moving donkey story, the Andalusian Platero y yo on solo guitar. As a finale, all musicians gather in Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s flamboyant quintet for guitar and strings. The performance includes two selected glasses of wine with hors-d’œuvres of Viennese and Andalusian inspiration. $75, 7 p.m. M. Wells Steakhouse, 43-15 Crescent St., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2BASvq8.

WEDNESDAY 2/7

Monthly Jazz Jam

Held on the first Wednesday of every month, these informal sessions are a fun way for musicians to hone skills and jam with peers. The house band is led by saxophonist Carol Sudhalter, an Astoria resident. All are welcome. Don’t play? Come listen! $10, 7 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2EkcMTM.