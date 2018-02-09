18th Century Cooking Class (see below)

FRIDAY 2/9

The Campbell Brothers

This is one of the world’s best Sacred Steel bands. Sacred Steel is a purely American Rock-Gospel genre that grew out of Pentecostal churches in the early 1900s. Admission is $16, but get 20 percent off with the code QTC20. Workshop at 7 p.m., performance begins at 8 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/campbellatFTH.

“Finding Samuel Lowe”

The Jamaica Center for the Arts & Learning will screen this documentary about three siblings from Harlem who discover their heritage while searching for clues about their long-lost grandfather. Their emotional journey spans from Canada to Jamaica to China, reuniting them with hundreds of Chinese relatives they never imagined existed. Free, 7:30 p.m. Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave., http://bit.ly/2qeyGEx.

SATURDAY 2/10

18th Century Cooking Class

Learn how early settlers prepared food using an open hearth and cook with original 18th century recipes, seasonal ingredients, traditional cooking utensils and warm embers during this event at the Queens County Farm Museum. $45. 11 a.m. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, http://bit.ly/2DXYEPj.

Romance In The Air

Metropolitan Opera stars Clay Hilley (tenor) and Melissa Citro (soprano) sing Wagner, Puccini, Verdi, Strauss and others during this concert at The Church-in-the-Gardens. Local pianist Barbara Podgurski accompanies them. 2 p.m. The Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills, http://bit.ly/2EzMFZh.

“Henry Box Brown”

The Jamaica Performing Arts Center will host a performance of this musical during which gospel, R&B, bluegrass, Negro spirituals and American folk music tell the true story of a Virginia slave who shipped himself to freedom in a box in 1849. Admission is $10 or $5 for children. 2 p.m. Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., http://bit.ly/2E8pGXf.

Sunrise Kingdom #3: Black And Latinx Artist Showcase

This event at the Queens Museum will feature a pop-up exhibition, performances, film, fashion, dance and independent vendors. The event is organized by The Experience Mag, which curates and features upcoming black and Latinx visual artists. 5:30 p.m. Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2BT15AQ.

“The Central Park Five”

This documentary follows five youths who were convicted of raping a woman in Central Park in 1989. While they were in jail, a different convicted criminal confessed to the crime. They then settled with the city for large sums of money. A panel discussion follows. There’s an additional screening at 6:30 pm with no panel. $10. 3 p.m. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2GImTm0.

Watercolor Class

The Al Oerter Recreation Center and painter/filmmaker Ashton Agbomenou will teach adult watercolor classes, demonstrating how to use lines, shapes and colors to render an image. Attendees should bring an image to paint during the two-hour session. Supplies will be provided. The event is free, but those interested should RSVP by emailing cultureartsfun@parks.nyc.gov. 1:30 p.m. Al Oerter Recreation Center, 131-40 Fowler Ave., Flushing, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/02/10/arts-culture-fun-make-your-mark.

SUNDAY 2/11

Pre-Valentine’s Day Market

Peruse handmade and vintage wares, and then head downstairs for beer and traditional Czech and Slovak cuisine. Noon to 6 p.m. Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, 29-19 24th Ave., Astoria, http://bit.ly/2DXeeua.

Valentine’s Day Holiday Market

Handmade jewelry, candles, body scrubs, warm winter gear, plants and much more will pop up at this beach-side market in the Rockaways. Enjoy brunch by The Dropout, beats by Matt Preis and drinks by Riis Point Bar. Noon to 7 p.m. Riis Park Beach Bazaar, 167-02 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Park, http://bit.ly/2rQG6i6.

Lezginka Dance Company Of Daghestan

The Queensborough Performing Arts Center will present an afternoon of fiery dances representing the Russian mountain country of Daghestan. A total of 40 performers throw themselves into every number with a ferocious energy, and the region’s ethnic diversity is reflected in the choreography. Admission is $35 to $42. 3 p.m. Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2BPymN4.

Achinoam Nini

One of Israel’s most accomplished cultural icons presents an evening of song at the Free Synagogue of Flushing. $36, 3 p.m. Free Synagogue of Flushing, 136-23 Sanford Ave., http://bit.ly/2nFtIMq.

“The Joy Luck Club”

Screened as part of the ongoing Race and Immigration Film Series, Wayne Wang’s 1993 film depicts the relationships between four U.S.-born women and their Chinese mothers in San Francisco. Free, but RSVP is required. 2:30 p.m. Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2EB58Vo.

Gonzalo Fonseca’s Tebaida

Tour the special exhibition on Gonzalo Fonseca, which is on view through March 11, and discuss his piece Tebaida with others. Free with admission., 3:30 p.m. The Noguchi Museum, 09-01 33rd Rd. Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2nCqXfa.

WEDNESDAY 2/14

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Casa Del Chef will host live music by Katelyn Richards and a four-course, prix-fixe tasting menu for Valentine’s Day. Cuisine and price to be determined. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Make reservations at 718-457-9000 or casadelchefny@gmail.com. Casa Del Chef, 39-06 64th St., Woodside, http://bit.ly/2Eqi542.