SPOTLIGHT OF THE WEEK: ACT ONE: ONE ACT (see below)

THURSDAY 1/12

Live Jazz

The Nat Adderley Jr. Trio performs as part of an ongoing music series on the first Thursday of every month. $10 suggested donation. 8 p.m. Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave., http://bit.ly/2e2h5ph.

ACT ONE: ONE ACT

A festival of almost 30 one-act pieces by playwrights from across the country. Each world-premiering work shows six times.

$15/$18 at the door. Through Jan. 28. The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23rd St., LIC, http://bit.ly/2i6in8w.

SATURDAY 1/14

Michel Lauzière: Science of Sound

Lauzière uses basic scientific laws regarding sound to build bizarre contraptions and original instruments to play. Through the host’s funny way of transforming noise into music, he explains what sound is, how it travels, and how it is amplified with visual examples and audience participation. Workshop at 1 p.m.; show at 2:15 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2jaoLZi.

Book Signing and Lecture

Railroad historian David Morrison, a retired LIRR manager, discusses his book “Sunnyside Yard And Hell Gate Bridge” and signs copies. Opened in 1910, Sunnyside Yard is still the world’s largest railroad passenger car storage yard. 1 p.m. Free Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, LIC, http://bit.ly/2jviCdj.

Freestyle Take Over

A dance party with TKA/K7, Noel, Coro, Soave, Safire, Judy Torres, Cynthia, and others. 9 p.m. Resorts World Casino New York City, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., South Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2i9pyI9.

Karaoke at the Movies

Disney’s “Tarzan” screens with words, and the audience sings along. Trivia contest with prizes beforehand. Dressing up as Disney characters is encouraged. $5. 6:30 p.m. Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2jaoLZi.

Stargazing Wonders – Astronomy Night

Adults, children ages 9 and up. One of the longest running astronomy programs in the city, now in its 20th year, will be led by seasoned professor/astronomer Mark Freilich. Each program features an indoor question and answer session on basic astronomy, followed by exciting outdoor viewing using a professional telescope. Participants are welcome to bring their own telescopes and binoculars. Handout information packet is included. Limited to 20 participants. (although this is an adult workshop, children ages 9 and up are welcome to register as long as they are accompanied by a participating adult). Rain date Jan. 21. Alley Pond Environmental Center, 22806 Northern Blvd, Little Neck.

SUNDAY 1/15

Dance Theatre of Harlem

This world famous troupe brings new life to classical ballet as part of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration. $35. 4 p.m. Colden Auditorium at Kupferberg Center for the Arts, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2jao1TR.

Peace Table Readings

To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, participants read texts about peace gathered from many sources, cultures, and languages. 2 to 5 p.m. Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2i6zgzF.

An Afternoon with a Visual Effects Master

Rob Legato is a visual effects supervisor whose credits include “Apollo 13,” “Titanic,” and “Avatar.” Using film clips, he explains his creative journey, his use of computer graphics in visual effects, and the technical and artistic achievements that mark his work. $15. 1 p.m. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2jlwrXF.

Tinker Lab Open House

Learn about an eight-week course on making electro light instruments. (The first Sunday-only class is on Jan. 22.) Free. 2 to 4 p.m. Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2iq96aD.

Disarming Geometries

This show displays artists who apply abstraction and geometry as organizing or fragmenting tools for processing unsettling characteristics of modern life. Opening reception is on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. Free. Through March 26. Dorsky Gallery, 11-03 43rd Ave., LIC, http://bit.ly/2jlzizP.

Renzo Ortega Exhibit

Peruvian-American artist Renzo Ortega will exhibit a series of paintings on canvas that are pictorial representations of emotions and feelings he experienced as an immigrant artist living in New York for over 16 years. Through Jan. 15. Closing Reception & Artist Talk: Sunday, Jan. 15, 3-5 p.m. Gallery Hours: Sat to Sun, 12-5 p.m., and by appointment weekdays at (646) 884-4710. There is a $5 suggested donation/free for members & students. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd.

“How Heavy This Hammer”

The second feature by Canadian filmmaker Kazik Radwanksi (Tower, 2012) is an intense, intimate, and ruefully funny portrait of masculinity at a crossroads. A married father of two nearing middle age, Erwin (Erwin Van Cotthem) finds the only outlet for his shapeless, sublimated rage in online gaming and bloody rugby action. Dir. Kazik Radwanski. Canada. 2015. 75 mins. With Erwin Van Cotthem, Kate Ashley, Seth Kirsh. New York Premiere. In English. Part of First Look 2017. Sunday, January 15, 4:30 p.m. Bartos Screening Room

MONDAY 1/16

“Two Trains Running”

Brunch and a Black Spectrum Theatre production of August Wilson’s play on changing attitudes on race from the perspective of African-Americans in a black majority neighborhood in Pittsburgh in 1969. $30 suggested donation/$15 for children under age 12. 11 a.m. The Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York, 110-31 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica, (718) 206-4600.

Oratorio Society of Queens Auditions

Try out for a diverse performing music society with more than 120 members. Next concert is on May 21. 6:50 p.m. Temple Beth Sholom, 172nd Street and Northern Boulevard, Flushing, (718) 279-3006.

WEDNESDAY 1/18

“Saving Jamaica Bay”

The Queens County Bird Club presents the award-winning documentary “Saving Jamaica Bay.” Plus, the filmmaker, Dan Hendrick, discusses the area’s natural challenges. Free. 8 p.m. Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, http://bit.ly/2jlsSkx.

Self-Interned, 1942: Noguchi in Poston War Relocation Center

This show marks the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s wartime directive authorizing the internment of Japanese and Japanese-American citizens. Though exempt, Isamu Noguchi voluntarily stayed at the Poston War Relocation Center in the Arizona Desert. Using the experience as inspiration, he created a series of pieces. Opening night is Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. Through Jan. 7, 2018. Noguchi Museum, 32-37 Vernon Blvd., LIC, http://bit.ly/2iVd6hb.