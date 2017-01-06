SPOTLIGHT OF THE WEEK:

SsingSsing: KOREAN FOLK SONGS MEET ROCK

THURSDAY 1/5

Salsa Dance Lessons.

8:30 p.m. through Thursday, Jan. 26, 8:59 p.m. Resorts World Casino New York City in Bar 360. 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica. For information, call (888) 888-8801.

FRIDAY 1/6

Six Korean musicians join creative forces to meld two totally disparate genres, while including elements from ballads, pop music, and shamanist rituals. $16. 8 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2hAg37C.

First Look Festival

This annual showcase features new art, a video game, and virtual reality experiences. Movies include “After the Storm” (Jan. 6, 7 p.m.); “Sincerely” (Jan. 7, 2 p.m.); “Out There” (Jan. 7, 4 p.m.); “Fear Itself” (Jan. 7, 5:30 p.m.); “UFE” (Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.); “Territory” (Jan. 8, 2 p.m.); “Boone” (Jan. 8, 7 p.m.); “John Wilson’s New York” (Jan. 13, 7 p.m.); Short Films Program (Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.); “Reichstag” 9/11 and other films by Ken Jacobs (Jan. 14, 2 p.m.); “Havarie” (Jan. 14, 4 p.m.); “Helmut Berger, Actor” (Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m.); “Depth Two” (Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m.); “Silencio” (Jan. 15, 2 p.m.); “Between the Fences” (Jan. 15, 4 p.m.); “How Heavy This Hammer” (Jan. 15, 4:30 p.m.); “How I Fell in Love with Eva Ras” (Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m.) Shorts Program I (Jan. 16, 2 p.m.); and Shorts Program II (Jan. 16, 3:30 p.m.). Through Jan. 16. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2iq3qxr.

STEREO BLACKOUT

The Stereo Blackout band performs from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. First Choice will then perform 11:30 to 11:59 p.m. at Resorts World Casino New York City in Bar 360. 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica. For more information, call (888) 888-8801.

SATURDAY 1/7

MulchFest

Drop off old holiday trees for the NYC Sanitation Department’s “tree-cycling” program. Locations include Astoria Park (19th Street and Hoyt Avenue); Captain Mario Fajardo Playground (Kissena Boulevard at Booth Memorial Avenue, Flushing); Cunningham Park (196th Place and Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows); Forest Park (Forest Park Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard); Hunters Point South Park (51st Avenue and Center Boulevard, LIC); and Juniper Valley Park (80th Street near Juniper Boulevard North, Middle Village). Through Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. http://on.nyc.gov/2hUjrrS.

Journey to Infinity

Opening ceremony for Peruvian-American artist Renzo Ortega’s paintings on canvas that represent emotions and feelings he experienced as an immigrant artist in New York. 3 p.m. Ortega leads a workshop on drawing and painting on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. $5/free for students. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2hAkzTy.

Get Your Zen On!

Certified master yoga instructor Mike Mancini will lead this one-hour yoga experience. This adaptable approach is suitable for beginners to experienced students. Yoga promotes good health through breath and movement. Bring your own mat, towel, water bottle. Sign up for one class or all three per session. Limited to 8 participants. 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fee: $10 members, $16 per class.

Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Little Neck.

Candlelight Tours

Live music by the Nick Russo Trio, tours, mulled cider, and treats at a historic house with federal, state, and city landmark status. $5 suggested donation. 5 to 8 p.m. Onderdonk House, 1820 Onderdonk Ave., Ridgewood, http://bit.ly/1bjQBaP.

SUNDAY 1/8

Twilight Concert

Con Brio Ensemble members (oboe, piano, soprano, violin) perform works by Strauss, Dvorak, and others. $12. 4:30 p.m. The Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills, http://bit.ly/2ilHhhg.

Tinker Lab Open House

Learn about an eight-week course on making electro light instruments. The first Sunday-only class is on Jan. 22. 1 to 5 p.m. Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2iq96aD.

Fun in the Snow

Winter stories, songs, matching snowflake games, animal friends, crafts, and an outdoor walk, even if there’s no white stuff on the ground. $21. 10 a.m. Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, http://bit.ly/2hmzdPb.

Three Kings Celebration

A reenactment of the visit by Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar, who followed a star to a Bethlehem manger to see Baby Jesus as part of a celebration of Latin American culture with live music, dancing, and toys. Free. 2:30 p.m. El Paraiso Tropical, 102-11 42nd Ave., Corona, (718) 261-7664 or laccq@aol.com.

Music Together

Babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers sing, dance, and play with adults. 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2hCMuEe.

Art Workshop

All-ages art workshop by Peruvian-American artist Renzo Ortega introducing the art of drawing and painting. Learn basic composition and color concepts. 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets: $5/free for Members (materials provided). Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd.

MONDAY 1/9

The Politics of the Constitution

Alan Hevesi, a former NYS Comptroller and Assemblyman, discusses the Constitution and how this 18th century document applies to modern circumstances. $8 suggested donation. 1:30 p.m. Central Queens Y, 67-09 108th St., Forest Hills, http://bit.ly/2hwXrSV.

WEDNESDAY 1/11

Killer Joe “Classic Rock Tribute”

9 to 11:59 p.m. Resorts World Casino New York City in Bar 360, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica. For information, call (888) 888-8801.

Turkish Table with Ms. Sila

Sila Asa, program coordinator at the Turkish Cultural Center Queens, will show how to prepare authentic Turkish dishes. Take home recipes after sharing a wonderful meal featuring the dishes made, including dessert. Please call for menu. Limited to 15 participants. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $18 for members, $24 for non-members. Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Little Neck.

Continuing from last week:

Curators’ Choice 10 Best Films

This annual series screens the best and most adventurous films released in the past year, as per Chief Curator David Schwartz and Associate Film Curator Eric Hynes. Here’s the remaining schedule: Made in America (Jan. 8, 1 p.m.); and Cameraperson (Jan. 8, 4:30 p.m.). $15. Until Jan. 8. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2hzsLkJ.

GingerBread Lane

Until Jan. 15. More than 1,000 houses and other structures made of gingerbread, royal icing, and candy. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2fVlyis.