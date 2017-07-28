Events In Queens: July 28-Aug. 3, 2017

THUNDERBIRD AMERICAN INDIAN MID-SUMMER POWWOW (see below)

FRIDAY 7/28

Thunderbird American Indian Mid-Summer Powwow

New York City’s oldest and largest powwow features intertribal Native American dance competitions and more than 40 nations as well as a large selection of jewelry, art, crafts and food (6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday). $10 general admission, $5 for children. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Oakland Gardens, http://bit.ly/2uRxYhc.

Park Plays

Short plays that utilize Flushing Meadows Corona Park as a backdrop will have world premieres during this series. Topics include romance, alien invasion, dragon boats and dreams. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.; and Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m.. $18 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. The series runs through Aug. 6. Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave., S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2uQTSS3.

New Asia Chamber Music Society and Friends

Local talent performs opera and classical music at this fundraiser for Flushing Town Hall. Tickets range from $10 to $30, 7 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 135-37 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2tvrvVE.

“Labyrinth”

Watch this Jim Henson-directed fantasy film that stars David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly. Bowie plays the teasing, tempting seducer whom Connelly must reject in order to learn the labyrinth’s lessons and save her brother. July 30 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., $15. Museum of the Moving Image, 35-01 36th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2uQ2JU1.

Classic Hitchcock Film Fridays

Watch the 1958 psychological thriller “Vertigo,” which follows the story of a detective whose fear of heights causes the death of a fellow officer. Insanity ensues after he sees a double of a girl he was hired to follow, causing him to transform her image onto the dead girl’s body. Free, dusk, Rufus King Park, Jamaica Avenue at 153rd Street, Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2uaIUHf.

SATURDAY 7/29

Noshwalks: Corona

An experienced guide leads a stroll to Lemon Ice King, an Italian bakery, a Mexican deli, Ecuadorian and Colombian spots and a Peruvian joint. $57 includes food, but not beverages; $20 for children, ages 6-12, free for children under age 6. 1 p.m., meet at La Despensa Ecuatorian, 102-08 Roosevelt Ave., Corona, http://bit.ly/2uu1jw0.

York College Summer Jazz Concert

This annual concert showcases outstanding musicians from a tuition-free, audition-only York College jazz performance program for high school students attending New York City public schools. $10, 2 p.m., Louis Armstrong House Museum, 34-56 107th St., Corona, http://bit.ly/2uRfCgp.

Gourmet Food Circle: Flushing Food Tour

Co-hosted by the China Institute, Queens Tourism Council’s official foodie Joe DiStefano leads this tour through neighborhood favorites. Start on Main Street and end at Flushing Town Hall. $55, 2 p.m., More info: http://bit.ly/2uQSzCo.

Book Launch of Indo-Caribbean Feminist Thought: Genealogies, Theories, Enactments

Lisa Outar and Gabrielle Hosein promote their co-edited anthology. Roundtable discussion begins at 1 p.m. and there will be light refreshments, sales and a signing at 3 p.m. 1 p.m., Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2utfYr9.

Corona Youth Music Project Concert

Socrates Sculpture Park will host a show by members of a tuition-free music-education program. Free, 4:30 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2tEm9eZ.

SummerSounds

Orquesta Afinke does Latin Jazz as part of a series hosted by Kupferberg Center for the Arts. Free, 6 p.m., C.C. Moore Park, vicinity of Broadway, 45th Avenue and 82nd Street, Elmhurst, http://bit.ly/2stwyFE.

SUNDAY 7/30

Lollipops for Breakfast

Sylvie decides to have lollipops for breakfast, even if she has to make her own from scratch in this puppetry performance by Bonnie Duncan with live music by The Gottabees. Watch Sylvie and her pet bird search for missing ingredients, wrestle with giant candy machines and get lost in a magical pop-up cookbook. $13 general admission, $8 for children, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2vSWRpX.

Alive N’ Kickin’

This cover band plays favorites from the 1960s through today as part of the Summer 2017 Katz Concert Series. Free, 6 p.m., Fort Totten, 15th Road and Totten Avenue, Bayside, http://bit.ly/2tGxYy1.

TUESDAY 8/1

Samba, NY!

Brazilian music and dance with a little capoeira as part of the Live at the Gantries series. Free, 7 p.m., Gantry Plaza State Park, 4-09 47th Rd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2v4Knvi.

The Generations

This band will play classic rock hits in Middle Village. Free, 7 p.m., 80th Street and Juniper Boulevard North, Middle Village, http://bit.ly/2vbcA4e.

WEDNESDAY 8/2

Queens Symphony Orchestra

This 19th annual outdoor concert includes arias by tenor Christopher Macchio and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5.” Free, 7 p.m., St. John’s University Great Lawn, 80-00 Utopia Pkwy., Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2uq80km.

Outdoor Film Series

This event will include food, entertainment and a screening of “The Challenge,” a documentary on the surreal world of wealthy Qatari sheikhs, who practice amateur falconry with no expenses spared. Free, 7 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2upS7uc.

Paper Quilling

Local artist Phyllis Ger puts a modern spin on a centuries-old craft. Quilling, also known as “paper filigree,” involves rolling, shaping and gluing strips of paper to create decorative designs. $5, 1 p.m., Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38th Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2cqLb4n.

Monthly Jazz Jam

Held on the first Wednesday of every month, these sessions are a fun way for musicians to hone skills and jam with peers. The house band is led by saxophonist Carol Sudhalter. All are welcome. Don’t play? Come listen! $10, 7 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2eIISjh.