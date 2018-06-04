Polish History in Film Masterpieces, Friday, June 1 (see below).

THURSDAY 5/31

“The Exonerated”

This play combines first-person narrative with legal records to tell the stories of six wrongfully convicted inmates and their paths to freedom. The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on May 31 and June 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9; and 3 p.m. on May 31 and June 8. The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23rd St., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2s4ESO6.

FRIDAY 6/1

Polish History in Film Masterpieces

Poland regained its independence in 1918. On the occasion’s 100th anniversary, this series at the Museum of the Moving Image presents some of the greatest Polish movies ever made, including Wolyn at 7 p.m. on June 1, Ashes and Diamonds at 1 p.m. on June 2, The Pianist at 3:30 p.m. on June 2, Warsaw 44 at 12:30 p.m. on June 3, The Promised Land at 3 p.m. on June 3, Man of Marble at 7 p.m. on June 3 and Nights and Days at 6:30 p.m. on June 13. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2KSa4qM.

Global Mashups #4: Balkans Meets El Barrio

The Raya Brass Band creates a sound informed by their love for the fierce and seductive music of the Balkans, New Orleans brass bands, punk rock and global music. Spanglish Fly will perform a mix of Latin soul and R&B. Then, both groups join on stage at Flushing Town Hall to jam. Dance lessons will be held at 7 p.m. The performance begins at 8 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2s5prUW.

Skate Night

The city’s Parks Department and Councilman Donovan Richards will host an evening of roller skating, music, popcorn and arts and crafts at Cardozo Playground, which is attached to the Goldie Maple School. Free. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cardozo Playground. Arverne Boulevard between 57th Street and Beach 56th Street, Arverne, www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/06/01/skate-night.

SATURDAY 6/2

Long Island City Post Waterfront 5K

More than 1,000 runners follow a route through Long Island City and a stretch along the East River waterfront. Plus, there will be a dash for children. All proceeds will benefit the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy. The starting line is at Center Boulevard and Borden Avenue. 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xfX4ci.

Vinyasa Yoga

Socrates Sculpture Park will offer a Vinyasa yoga class during which three practitioners with varying styles and backgrounds will lead participants. The class is designed for all experience levels. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat or towel. Free. 9:30 a.m. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/06/02/yoga.

Rockaway Beach/Breezy Point Irish Festival

This festival will feature fantastic music, children’s rides, face-painting, food and fun. It will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2 and 3 at St. Camillus Church, Beach 100th Street and Shore Front Parkway. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2klfLC6.

Concert For The Environment

Alley Pond Environmental Center will host a folk rock concert with Gathering Times, a high-energy harmony trio. $15. 7:30 p.m. Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, http://bit.ly/2sat4Jh.

The NEW World Of The Number 7 Train

Jack Eichenbaum, the official Queens historian as per the borough president’s designation, leads a tour through Hudson Yards, the Long Island City shoreline, Flushing West, the Iron Triangle, North Corona and Woodside-Jackson Heights. 10 a.m. $49. For more information, email jaconet@aol.com or visit http://bit.ly/2rYSkSJ.

World Environmental Day Guided Walk

Explore the eco-diversity of Alley Pond Environmental Center’s nature trails with a free guided tour. Observe the biotic and abiotic features that characterize Alley Pond Creek, its surrounding estuary and its forested ecosystem. 3 p.m. Free. Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, http://bit.ly/2KPcFlg.

Drag Queen Story Hour

The Queens Botanical Garden will host its Drag Queen Story Hour—during which young participants will take part in a morning of stories, movement and crafts—to capture the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood. The event also gives kids positive queer role models. The activity is included with admission to the garden. 11 a.m. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/06/02/drag-queen-story-hour.

Hands On History: Make Your Own Clay Pot

Two hundred years ago, an enslaved man working as a potter inscribed beautiful, insightful poems into his finished clay pots. Listen to his story and make pots to take home. 1 p.m. King Manor Museum, vicinity of 150th Street and Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2KRU9IT.

Queens Green Day

This inaugural event celebrates all things “green,” such as local ecological initiatives, gardening, urban farming and healthy living. It includes theatre, art-making, food demonstrations, a natural-dye textile workshop and stage performances. Noon. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2saAT1B.

National Trails Day

The Friends of Forest Park will celebrate National Trails Day with an event during which participants will prune, mulch and clear the corridor for a new trail link. Attendees should wear sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothing that can get dirty and bring a water bottle and lunch. Volunteers under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Forest Park, Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/06/02/national-trails-day-at-forest-park.

SUNDAY 6/3

Bell Boulevard Food And Music Fest

Bayside will host an old-fashioned restaurant stroll with 30 different kinds of cuisine, story time for youngsters, volleyball and a pop-up park. $25. 2 p.m. Bell Boulevard between 38th and 43rd avenues, Bayside, http://bit.ly/2x5WHBg.

Jorn Swart

The Voelker Orth Museum will host live jazz by a spirited Dutch pianist and his trio, Malnois. $12. 2 p.m. Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38th Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2cqLb4n.

Noguchi Talks

Miya Ando and senior curator Dakin Hart discuss the exhibition “Miya Ando: Clouds,” which is on view until Aug. 19 at the Noguchi Museum. Free with admission. 1 p.m. Noguchi Museum, 9-01 33rd Rd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2GLtPxR.

Ranger Games

The Urban Park Rangers will host a series of fun games for children at Van Alst Playground. Free. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Van Alst Playground, 21st Street and 29th Avenue, Astoria, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/06/03/ranger-games.

Summer Treasure And Book Sale

This sale will include used clothing, jackets, shoes, books, small appliances, household articles, toys and one-of-a-kind items. Lunch and refreshments will be available. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Church of the Resurrection, 85-09 118th St., Kew Gardens.

WEDNESDAY 6/6

Astoria Park Carnival

This annual carnival provides rides, games, food, entertainment and family fun. The festival runs through June 10. Astoria Park Parking Lot, 19th Street and Hoyt Avenue North, https://on.nyc.gov/2J46HzO.