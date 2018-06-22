FRIDAY 6/22

Open House + Community Conversation

Watch short films about Astoria and then discuss the neighborhood. The finale includes a free community screening of local Egyptian artist Bassem Yousri’s film The Wardrobe Man, an experimental docu-fiction in which Yousri finds himself in Denmark’s West Jutland. There, he is researching Wardrobe Man, a peculiar hermit who lived by the shore approximately 50 years ago. 4 p.m. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th St., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2LQZxg0.

Turkish Cooking

Sila Asa from the Turkish Cultural Center-Queens teaches how to prepare kebabs and a few other authentic dishes at Alley Pond Environmental Center. $26. 7 p.m. Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, http://bit.ly/2t66yBZ.

Stargazing On The Waterfront

The Amateur Astronomers Association of New York will lead an event on the Long Island City waterfront during which telescopes will be set up west of the oval and AAA members will provide instruction on how to identify objects in the sky. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hunter’s Point South Park, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/06/22/stargazing-on-the-waterfront.

SATURDAY 6/23

Noshwalks: Latin American Jackson Heights

Taste Colombian cholados and arepas en choclo, Uruguayan arrollados, Argentine mini-pastries filled with dulce de leche and rotisserie chicken and appetizers at an Ecuadorean restaurant, where the empanadas are made with sweet plantain instead of fried dough. This Noshwalk includes a stop at a large market offering produce from Mexico and Central and South America. 1 p.m. Meet in front of Capital One Bank at 37-02 82nd St., http://bit.ly/2t9phx2.

Woodside Worldwide 2018

This event will feature music, family-friendly fun, live entertainment, giveaways and games. Noon. 61st Street between Woodside and Roosevelt avenues, http://bit.ly/2LS0tRj.

Photo Walk With Professional Female Photographers

This tour is open to all camera types, including smart phones, as well as all skill levels. Get shooting tips while exploring the best blooms. Participants, ages 18 and older, can enter photos in QBG’S People, Plants, Cultures contest for a chance to win a free family membership and tickets to Harvest Fest 2018. 10 a.m. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2JSo97o.

Using Both Sides Of Our Brains To Address Climate Change

In conjunction with the new exhibition Wake, artist Ellen Driscoll and marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson participate in a discussion at the Dorsky Gallery that will be moderated by artist Resa Blatman. Free. 2 p.m. Dorsky Gallery, 11-03 45th Ave., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2ydnGeO.

Lululemon Summer of Yoga

Lululemon will host a free yoga event on the Long Island City waterfront. 10 a.m. LIC Landing Events Space in Hunter’s Point South Park, located at Borden Avenue and Center Boulevard, Long Island City, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/06/23/lululemon-summer-of-yoga.

Summer Celebration

This event will include family fun with historic games, crafts, bubbles and make-your-own ice cream. Free. Noon King Manor Museum, vicinity of 150th Street and Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2ll2KcB.

12th Annual Rockstock And Barrels Festival

This annual event includes surf contests, a local arts and crafts shopping village, skateboard demonstrations and live music. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beach 90th Street off Shorefront Parkway in Rockaway Beach, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/06/23/rockstock-and-barrels.

Book Signing and Launch Party

Joanne M. Cherisma presents her personal account of overcoming domestic violence I Never Thought I Would Be a Statistic. $25. 5:30 p.m. Keiko Studios, 212-26 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2JWD9Be.

SUNDAY 6/24

Double Feature

The Museum of the Moving Image will host screenings of the 1950 classic All About Eve (2:30 p.m.) and 1995’s Showgirls (6 p.m.). Both films are filled with self-interested characters, bitchy putdowns and acid-laced satire, but the first one received an Oscar for Best Picture, while the second got a Razzie for Worst Picture. $15. 2:30 p.m. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th St., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2HZ0Wif.

Americans In Paris And Back Again

The Quintet of the Americas, the borough’s renowned woodwind group, plays music that explores the influence that Nadia Boulanger had on American composers. 3 p.m. sTudio 7 Gallery, Fort Tilden Gateway National Recreation Area, http://bit.ly/2JMRqEJ.

Astoria Park Tour

The Greater Astoria Historical Society’s executive director, Bob Singleton, discusses the park’s history, the Triboro (RFK) and Hell Gate bridges, the General Slocum disaster, the Hell Gate reefs and other details about the area. $20. Noon. Meet at the Flatiron Building in the vicinity of Astoria Boulevard, 21st Street and 27th Avenue. RSVP via info@astorialic.org or kevinjudewalsh@gmail.com. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2K2tDzC.

TUESDAY 6/26

Discussion On Banned Books

The Greater Astoria Historical Society will hold its opening night for a series on books that were banned—at least, for a while. The first selection is Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Free. 7 p.m. Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2JQVcgo.

WEDNESDAY 6/27

The Moth StorySLAM: Endings

Storyteller hopefuls put their names in The Moth Hat. Then, names are picked, and the storytellers take the stage. The subject is “endings,” and contestants are asked to prepare a five-minute story about final scenes—for example, the last day of school, the dramatic breakup or the last time you saw your dog. 7:30 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2JQuyUD.