FRIDAY 6/8

Astoria Park Carnival

The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition Inc. will host its annual carnival this weekend. It includes rides, games, food and other family-friendly activities. The carnival’s schedule is 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8, noon to midnight on June 9 and noon to 11 p.m. on June 10. Parking lot in Astoria Park, 19th Street and Hoyt Avenue North, Astoria, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/06/08/astoria-park-carnival1.

Neighborhood Concerts: Red Baraat

This group combines rock, jazz and funk with scorching bhangra (Punjabi dance and music) for a pulse-quickening show. Free, but must RSVP online. 8 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2LhN8Bt.

“Wonder Woman”

The Astoria Park Alliance will screen the comic book box office hit Wonder Woman. Pre-show live entertainment will include FoguAzul NYC, an all-woman Brazilian drumline. There will also be free, but limited, popcorn. 7 p.m. Great lawn in Astoria Park, between 23rd Avenue and 22nd Drive and Shore Boulevard and 19th Street, Astoria, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/06/08/apa-presents-wonder-woman-in-astoria-park.

SATURDAY 6/9

Queens Youth Music Festival

Casey Simpson—a singer and star of the Nickelodeon show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn—headlines this third annual extravaganza. Other scheduled stars include Lil Keys, a rapper who is mentored by music producer Jermaine Dupri on the reality show The Rap Game, and Sawyer Fredericks, last year’s winner of NBC’s The Voice. Noon to 5 p.m. St. John’s University, 80-00 Utopia Pkwy., Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2LlU8gE.

Celebrate Historic Jackson Heights

The Jackson Heights Beautification Group presents a weekend of tours, an exhibition, a slide show and lecture. Purchase tickets at Espresso 77, located at 35-57 77th St., or Beaudoin Realty Group, located at 78-27 37th Ave., on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will be repeated on June 10. For more information, visit www.jhbg.org.

Astoria Big Band

Carol Sudhalter’s 16-piece band will perform “Women Composers of Popular Music” with vocalist Marti Mabin. 7 p.m. Sunnyside Reformed Church, 48-03 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside, http://bit.ly/2LmfCKo.

Broadway, Contemporary Pop And Jazz

This concert will be dedicated to singers and permanent residents Jimmy Rushing, LaVern Baker and Kyle Jean Baptiste. RSVP for free admission or $5 at the door. 4 p.m. Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Rd., Kew Gardens, http://bit.ly/2JrLdNn.

Vissi Dance Theater

Vissi combines drama and dance in scintillating ways, while exploring social issues in an urban contemporary style. 7:30 p.m. Rufus King Park, vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 153rd Street, Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2sxM8lJ.

Sculpture In Motion

Use stop-motion animation to explore the possibilities of moving sculptures. Create a small sculpture and bring it to life, Teaching artists from The Little Animation Studio are the guides. Noon. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2JjtO60.

Aloha To Summer

The city’s Parks Department and Councilwoman Adrienne Adams are hosting an afternoon of games, inflatables, music, popcorn, ices and a photo booth. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park, Atlantic Avenue and 95th Avenue between 127th and 125th streets, South Richmond Hill, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/06/09/aloha-to-summer.

Bird Walk With NYC Audubon

Spot and identify creatures of flight at the Queens Botanical Garden with experts from the NYC Audubon. Free with admission. 9:30 a.m. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2xFV918.

SUNDAY 6/10

ART MAKING WORKSHOP

As part of the exhibition “El Dorado,” artist Cecile Chong leads this workshop to celebrate participants’ cultural identities. The installation pays tribute to the 49 percent of New York City households that speak a language other than English. The exhibit is on view through Oct. 14. It consists of 100 colored “guagua (infant)” sculptures, 49 of them painted gold, presented as a contemporary archeological site. 3 p.m. Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2ht6ciX.