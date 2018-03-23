FRIDAY 3/23

The New Shanghai Circus

With acts that trace their origins to the harvest festivals of 2,000 years ago, these fearless performers defy gravity and execute breathtaking feats with boundless energy. 8 p.m. Admission is $45 to $38 (half of the proceeds will be donated to benefit the venue). Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2pqa1JI.

Destination Italy With The Queens Symphony Orchestra

Take a musical journey through Italy’s cultural landscape. Repertoire includes Schubert’s Overture in the Italian Style D. 590, Stravinsky’s Pulcinella and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Maestro Majkut, QSO’s music director and conductor, leads and plays harpsichord. 7:30 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2oVrkCS.

Astoria Spring Retail Crawl

Get a “passport” to be signed when making purchases. Those who shop at five or more stores can win a $450 gift card. Those who shop at eight or more stores get a swag bag. Participating stores include Astoria Bookshop, Belief, The Brass Owl (15 percent off, 50 percent off clearance, free wine glass for first 50 customers), Broadway Silk (10 percent off), Chateau le Woof (free Easter candy with drink purchase), The Geekery, Hi-Fi.Records, Inside Astoria (buy two items, get 20 percent off the most expensive one), Lavender Label (15 percent off), Lockwood entities (double loyalty points), Loveday31, Petals & Roots, QED (various bargains) and The Stonework (10 percent off). The event runs through March 25. More info: http://bit.ly/2GJg4ky.

SATURDAY 3/24

Piano Men: A Tribute To Elton John And Billy Joel

This interactive concert celebrates two music stars whose hits come alive when performed by Broadway veterans Craig A. Meyer and Donnie Kehr, who are accompanied by backup singers and The Rocket Band. Expect “Crocodile Rock,” “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting,” “Uptown Girl” and “Movin’ Out.” 8 p.m. Admission is $48 to $40. Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2pqa1JI.

Music For A Sun King

The Queens Consort performs 17th century music on period instruments and in baroque style. Performers include Claire Smith Bermingham and Dan McCarthy (violins), Margret Hjaltested (viola), Anneke Schaul-Yoder (cello) and Aya Hamada (harpsichord). The musicians have a particular fondness for the Venetian baroque period. 7 p.m. The Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills, http://bit.ly/2p3E9Lu.

Global Beer Fest

Five local breweries—Big aLICe, LIC Beer Project, Rockaway Brewing, Transmitter Brewing and Singlecut—and several local bands will take part in this event at The Local. $25 for unlimited samples. 6 p.m. The Local NY, 13-02 44th Ave., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2IfgNKP.

Broadway Kids

Broadway stars offer toe-tapping tunes, side-splitting lyrics and captivating characters from popular children’s musicals and animated films. A Q&A session will be included. The performance will be held at 3 p.m. on both March 24 and 25. Admission is $20 to $15. Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2tXJDfO.

CineVardaUtopia: The Films Of Agnès Varda, Part One

This French film director, who was born in Belgium, prefers documentary realism, feminist issues and social commentary with a distinctive experimental style. The Museum of the Moving Image’s schedule includes Vagabond at 3 p.m. on March 24 and 25, Cléo from 5 to 7 at 7 p.m.; on March 30 and 4 p.m. on March 31, Le Bonheur at 6:30 p.m. on March 31 and 4 p.m. on April 1 and Lion Love (…and Lies) at 6 p.m. on April 1. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2GJkDeL.

Classics In The Sanctuary

The Sunnyside Reformed Church will hold a performance of modern and traditional selections with Nora Krohn and Nick Revel on viola and Derin Öge on piano. Free. 7 p.m. Sunnyside Reformed Church, 48-03 Skillman Ave., http://bit.ly/2IDujrF.

Elizabeth P. Korn, Provocative Woman Artist: Pop And Puckish Classicism

National Endowment of Humanities Distinguished Teaching Professor Sarah Lynn Henry discusses Korn (1900-1979), whose art is on view through April 15 at the Voelker Orth Museum. Korn’s evocative assemblages and prints from the 1970s combine classical imagery with found objects and striking forms. The artist trained in Germany in the early 20th century, emigrated in the 1930s and taught, illustrated books and created new work into her 70s. 2 p.m. Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 138th Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2cqLb4n.

Little Neck Stop ‘N’ Swap

The Queens County Farm Museum is hosting an event during which attendees can bring clean, reusable, portable items—such as clothing, household items, games, books and toys. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2018/03/24/little-neck-stop-n-swap.

SUNDAY 3/25

Moscow Festival Ballet: “Giselle”

A village girl dies of a broken heart after discovering her love’s deception. Transformed into a spirit, she battles to save him in the woods haunted by the ghosts of jilted women. 3 p.m. Admission is $39 to $42. Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2pqa1JI.

A Concert With Special Guest Vocalist Ryland Angel

Works for voice and viols by Italian Renaissance masters from the Sonnet Age, including Luca Marenzio, Philippe Verdelot, Jacques Arcadelt and Cipriano de Rore. The centerpiece is the world premiere of Martin Kennedy’s Tomb Sonnets, three short works for viol consort and countertenor. $25. 2 p.m. The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23rd St., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2DESiD6.

Story-Time And Crafts With Children’s Author, Rachael Cole

Cole reads her celebrated picture book City Moon and teaches participants how to make collages. Free. 11:30 a.m. Book Culture LIC, 26-09 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2G9GBtB.

March For The Earth Volunteer Day

Spend a few hours volunteering at the Queens Botanical Garden as part of Earth Volunteer Day. 10 a.m. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2FM90Xt.

ONGOING

Queens World Film Festival

Watch approximately 200 works from 36 distinct countries and all five boroughs. There will be plenty of post-screening discussions and opportunities to meet filmmakers. Movies are divided into 53 thematic blocks—including Family Friends, Nothing But Web, Culture Clash, Crimes Against Women, Emotional Punch and Environmentally Speaking. The festival runs through March 25. Two locations in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District: Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., and Zukor Screening Room, 34-12 36th St., http://bit.ly/2CwwvNr.