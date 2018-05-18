FRIDAY 5/18

GLOBAL MASHUP 3: MEXICO MEETS GUINEA

Banda de los Muertos plays the boisterous Mexican brass and contemporary music known as “banda.” Mandingo Ambassadors does music from the golden age of Guinean dance bands. Then, the two groups jam together. Dance lessons at 7 pm. $16. 8 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2IhubxK.

“The Wizard Of Oz”

CinemaLIC kicks off its fifth season of screening outdoor movies on a 30-foot inflatable screen with this classic. Free. 7 p.m. Hunter’s Point South Park, vicinity of Center Boulevard and 48th Avenue, Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2IkVrvd.

The Life And Times Of Louis Armstrong

Experts and archivists from the Louis Armstrong House Museum offer an insider’s view of Satchmo with rarely seen archival material, pictures, film and recordings. 1 p.m. Queens Library Glen Oaks, 256-04 Union Turnpike, http://bit.ly/2rI3lHL.

Take Root

New dances that introduce ideas of entropy and disorder with Brush/McGrath and Brynne Billingsley & Artists. The show will also be performed on May 19. $15 in advance. 8 p.m. Green Space, 37-24 24th St., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2qAdUME.

SATURDAY 5/19

“The Tragedy Of Carmen”

The Queens Opera Theatre presents a modern adaptation of Bizet’s Carmen, a tale of doomed love and violent passion. 7:30 p.m. The show will also perform at 2 p.m. on May 20. $16. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2Gd6CUJ.

Traditions Festival

This third annual festival brings together neighborhood traditions, past and present, with music, food, dance, art, crafts and more. Noon to 4 p.m. The free festival will also be held on May 20. King Manor Museum, 153-01 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2HLqfsE.

A Tribute To Scott Joplin

This annual concert honors the King of Ragtime near his gravesite. Dan Levinson and his Canary Cottage Dance Orchestra, back for their fourth appearance, perform Joplin’s music with vocals by the Victorian Vaudeville Barbershop Quartet. Free. 2 p.m. St. Michael Cemetery, 72-02 Astoria Blvd. S., East Elmhurst, http://bit.ly/2Ine0Pg.

“War Requiem”, A Plea For Peace

The Queens College Choral Society performs Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem, which combines the traditional Latin Requiem text with the poems of Wilfred Owen, who died in World War I. $20. 8 p.m. Colden Auditorium, vicinity of Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard, Flushing, http://bit.ly/2KnJvti.

Percussia

This Queens-based ensemble presents voice, harp and percussion. Free. 3 p.m. Queens Library Woodhaven, 85-41 Forest Pkwy., http://bit.ly/2jHfBou.

Annual Spring History And Community Festival

Learn about Flushing’s unique heritage via demonstrations, educational programs and hands-on activities. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weeping Beech Park, Bowne Street and 37th Avenue, Flushing, 718-359-0528 or Bownehouse@verizon.net.

Queens Symphony Orchestra

Patriotic music by the borough’s oldest arts organization. Free. 5 p.m. Colony Theater Center, 2 Reid Ave., Breezy Point, http://bit.ly/2Gfvprn.

“The Oscar”

Screened as part of a series on Hollywood films starring local actors, The Oscar is Tony Bennett’s first movie. Hear about his early days in Astoria and then watch him on the big screen. Free. 1 p.m. Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2jX9rAC.

Strategic Desire: The Story Poems Tell

This interactive workshop asks participants to craft poems that tell a story and act as witness. Allia Abdullah-Matta, an associate professor at CUNY LaGuardia Community College, leads. 2:30 p.m. Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2Ild9i0.

“Dear Penelope”

A reading of a developing comedic play about four women who fall from grace at a news corporation and are banished to the basement to write an advice column. They have one chance to get their old jobs back. All they have to do is hijack the most spectacular story of the year. 8 p.m. Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2Hq9Mdy.

SUNDAY 5/20

Oratorio Society Of Queens

A 125-plus-member chorus sings Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, selections from West Side Story and Americana favorites. 4 p.m. Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2wD7uTb.

Fertile Ground

A showcase for new and evolving work plus a post-performance discussion with wine. 7 p.m. Green Space, 37-24 24th St., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2qAdUME.

Quintet Of The Americas

The borough’s renowned woodwind quintet presents “Americans in Paris and Back Again,” a program that explores teacher Nadia Boulanger’s influence on 20th century American composers. 4 p.m. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2rHgf9Y.

MONDAY 5/21

Queens Symphony Orchestra

Broadway show tunes by the borough’s oldest arts organization. Free. 7 p.m. Nativity of the Blessed Virgin May, 101-41 91st St., Ozone Park, http://bit.ly/2Gfvprn.

TUESDAY 5/22

Australian Classical Guitar

As part of the East River Guitar Series, Rupert Boyd makes a solo stop on his world tour. 7:30 p.m. $20 cash only. Annable Basin Sailing, Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2rGIIvO.

WEDNESDAY 5/23

Xaviera Simmons: “Convene”

This sculpture—which is on display through Aug. 19—features aluminum canoes painted with designs that evoke national flags symbolic of the diverse historical and contemporary demographic makeup of Astoria and Long Island City. It is temporarily on land along the East River in Hunter’s Point South Park, vicinity of Center Boulevard and 51st Avenue, Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2IH6ySs.

ONGOING….

Queens New Music Festival

This seventh annual festival features Queens College New Music Group, RAM Players, Bowers-Fader Duo, Blagoeva-Massicotte Duo, The New Music for Strings Festival and The Resurgam Quartet. It runs through May 20. Secret Theatre, 44-02 23rd St., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2IlfZ6M.

Milka Djordjevich “ANTHEM”

This piece, which will be performed through May 26, questions contemporary dance’s predisposition towards neutrality, authenticity and the de-sexualization of the female body. It weaves together existing and imagined vernacular dance styles to explore labor, play and feminine-posturing. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. $20. The Chocolate Factory, 5-49 49th Ave., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2wEcve9.