FRIDAY 10/13

Richard III

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company presents this classic Shakespeare tragedy. Admission is $18, but you can get a discount with code ITSINQUEENS16. Shows will be performed on Thursdays through Sundays, but times vary. The play runs through Oct. 29. Queens Museum, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2fXPk7a.

Carnegie Hall Concerts

The George Gee Swing Orchestra plays modern big band—including everything from a sweet foxtrot to soul party favorites and roadhouse boogies. There will be a Lindy Hop and swing workshop at 7 p.m. Free, 8 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2wBUYPm.

An Evening with Sean Tyrrell

This Irishman plays traditional folk music and weaves effortlessly between narrative, instrumental and song with an array of instruments. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. 6:45 p.m., New York Irish Center, 10-40 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2ktXl5a.

Green Spaces Presents

Bobby Morgan & Artists and Falcon Dance perform during the monthly Take Root program from Oct. 13 to 14 at 8 p.m. The Fertile Ground New Works Showcase presents various artists on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Green Space, 37-24 24th St., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2kuPDrC.

It’s My Park At Murray Playground

Volunteer with Queens’ Paideia School to weed horticulture beds and assist with general cleanup at Long Island City’s Murray Playground. Volunteers should meet at the playground, which is located in the center of the park. Noon, Murray Playground, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/10/13/its-my-park-at-murray-playground.

SATURDAY 10/14

Diwali Motorcade

Celebrate Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Light, with a parade and cultural show. First, there’s a Hawan religious ceremony at The Arya Spiritual Center Grounds, located at 104-20 133rd St. in Richmond Hill, at 3 p.m. Vehicles assemble near Liberty Avenue and 133rd Street at 4:30 pm. The night ends with music, dance, chanting and plenty of incense at Arya Spiritual Center Grounds. http://bit.ly/2yNGTPy.

Lost Dog New Music Ensemble

Renowned violinist Esther Noh and pianist Jacob Rhodebeck perform new and contemporary works by James Macmillan, Jonathan Harvey and Michael Finnissy. The program features two U.S. premieres, a violin sonata by Robert Simpson and a composition by Mark Bowden. 7:30 p.m., The Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills, http://bit.ly/2fXzMAj.

Socrates Farmers Market

Socrates Sculpture Park will host its weekly farmers market, which includes local fruits and vegetables from Nolasco Farm and Williams Fruit Farm, freshly-brewed coffee from Henley Coffee and organic condiments from Hellgate Farm. Cash transactions are preferred. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/10/14/socrates-farmers-market

Bird Walks With NYC Audubon

The NYC Audubon will offer nature walks at the Queens Botanical Garden, where attendees will learn how the garden provides important resources for birds—such as water, shelter and insects to eat. Free, 9:30 a.m., Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/10/14/bird-walks-with-new-york-city-audubon

Metropolitan Olympic Weightlifting Championship

Visitors can watch as weightlifters from across the metropolitan area compete for titles in various divisions. Free, 10 a.m., Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center, 93-29 Queens Blvd., Rego Park, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/10/14/metropolitan-olympic-weightlifting-championship

Queens Food Day

In honor of World Food Day, Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens Action Council and City Harvest are hosting an interactive and educational day of learning, cooking, eating, advocacy and wellness.

Participants will learn about nutrition, food affordability and accessibility, urban farming, planting and gardening, sustainability and healthy living. Groups that will take part in the event include GrowNYC, NYC Compost Project, Allergic to Salad, Smiling Hogshead Ranch and Spice Tree Organics. The event will also include cooking demonstrations, community building , a performance of Lauren Hale Biniaris’ work-in-progress “Hungry” and a site-specific performance by SkowheganPerforms at 2 p.m.. Free, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/10/14/queens-food-day

SUNDAY 10/15

Harvest Fest and Pumpkin Patch

This festival at the Queens Botanical Garden will feature live music, bouncy houses, a petting zoo, face painting, tours, composting demonstrations, craft and food vendors, beer-and-wine tent and the ever-popular Pumpkin Patch. 11 a.m., Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2ktxquo.

123 Andrés

Join Latin Grammy-winning Andrés on a cultural journey through Latin America via language, music and dance. Families sing and dance to rhythms while gaining knowledge of vocabulary in English and Spanish. Andrés provides families with strategies to expand their children’s dual language skills during an interactive arts workshop at 1 pm. The performance begins at 2:15 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2gbDZxf.

Restoring Prospect Cemetery

Preservation architect Dan Allen gives a talk-and-tour of the oldest burial ground in Queens. Check out the rarely seen inside of the Chapel of the Three Sisters and learn what it takes to restore and maintain these final resting places. Free, 2 p.m., King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2vPduGz.

Queens Interfaith Unity Walk

Celebrate tolerance by visiting religious institutions during this interfaith tour of the borough. 1 p.m., meet at Free Synagogue of Flushing, 136-23 Sanford Ave., http://bit.ly/2fQOENn.

Wine and Chocolate Pairing

Sommelier Roxanne Browning pairs exceptional artisan chocolates from around the world with delicious wine. Enjoy the fusion of aroma, texture and flavor. $40, 1 p.m., Alley Pond Environmental Center, Douglaston, http://bit.ly/2xQciBK.

Conspiracy of Goodness: How French Protestants Saved Thousands of Jews During WW II

Curator Cary Lane discusses and unveils a new exhibition that tells the story of how an isolated Huguenot community in France’s Haute-Loire region saved an estimated 3,500 Jews from Nazi Germany and the soldiers of Vichy France. 1 p.m., Kupferberg Holocaust Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2y4szog.

TUESDAY 10/17

Immigrant Voices

Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, the first Greek-American woman to be elected to statewide office in New York, speaks about her life and childhood in Astoria. General admission is $5, while students and seniors pay $3. 6:30 p.m., Queens Historical Society, 143-35 37th Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2fY96Q1.

WEDNESDAY 10/18

Queens County Bird Club Lecture

Author and wildlife photographer Marie Read presents information on Alaska’s Pribilof Islands, which is known as an avian paradise for birders and wildlife photographers. 8 p.m., Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, http://bit.ly/2jlsSkx.