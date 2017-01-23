BY TRONE DOWD

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that his administration will be making yet another investment towards resolving longstanding Southeast Queens’ flooding issues.

The mayor’s office told the Press of Southeast Queens Monday morning that $162 million will be set aside in the city’s preliminary budget to fund flood mitigation in Southeast Queens. The Department of Transportation will play a major role in how this money is used.

“DOT will perform street regrading projects to improve drainage conditions and address storm water management challenges,” spokeswoman Jessica Ramos of the Mayor’s office said. “DOT will target streets with a high volume of 311 complaints where early action is possible. This work could range from resurfacing with minor grade adjustments, sidewalk and curbs installation, roadway reconstruction to full street reconstruction.”

This story is developing…