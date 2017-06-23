EXCLUSIVE: Meeks Endorses De Blasio

Gregory Meeks

U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica) announced Wednesday afternoon that he would endorse Mayor Bill de Blasio in his bid for re-election this November.

In an exclusive to the PRESS of Southeast Queens, the congressman said that he will back the mayor due to his commitment to expanding affordable housing and providing long-needed transportation options for working families in the Rockaways.

“Bill de Blasio is making a real difference for hard-working families in our city,” Meeks said. “From helping rebuild after Hurricane Sandy to investing in accessible transportation through new NYC Ferry routes. By making available 70,000 preschool seats for every 4-year-old, paving the way for 100,000 good-paying jobs in the coming decade, our mayor has put New York City on the right track.”

Meeks’ endorsement is one of the first among Queens’ elected officials.

The mayor said that he was thrilled to receive the endorsement from the 19-year congressional veteran.

“New York is lucky to have Gregory Meeks representing our city’s residents in Congress,” de Blasio said. “Mr.Meeks has fought tirelessly for our city’s working families, helping secure fair housing, ensuring strong consumer protections and championing diversity in the public and private sectors. He’s been a strong ally in our housing recovery work after Hurricane Sandy and helped protect our coasts in Breezy Point.”

De Blasio has also gained the support of several union organizations throughout the five boroughs. He has been endorsed by the Working Families Party, United Federation of Teachers, SEIU 32BJ and several others.

The race for Gracie Mansion this year is a crowded one. De Blasio will face off against a number of challengers, including Republican businessman Paul Massey, Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, independant candidate and former cop Bo Dietl and Democrat Sal Albanese.

–Trone Dowd